8 Beauty Stocking Stuffers Under $10 That Are Here To Sleigh The Holiday

Stocking stuffers are meant to be like little bonus presents on Christmas day. They're small and usually decently-priced, so they are also perfect gifts to give your BFFs, because you know you won't break the bank. A perfect stocking stuffer is something you know the person receiving will want to use on the regular, which is why a beauty stocking stuffer is a great gift for the makeup lover in your life. These beauty stocking stuffers under $10 are way too good to pass up, and you may feel like treating yo'self to several as well.

We get it, it's an expensive time of the year. You have to get presents for everyone you love, so finding a good deal is always a Christmas miracle we're hoping for. No need to panic, because we've got your Christmas wish right here with these eight beauty gifts that are less than $10. These gifts will also fit perfectly in whatever stocking you're stuffing. They're small gifts that you know will go a long way, because who doesn't love a good beauty product?

From nail polish to face masks, you can find something that each one of your friends will love. The holidays don't have to be stressful at all. You can totally unwind with some shopping made easy. These gems are all such good prices, you'll want to snag them all.

1 Sephora Collection Face Mask Sephora Sephora Collection Face Mask, $6, Sephora A Sephora Collection face mask is the perfect gift for the friend who loves to unwind and relax after a long day at work. There are eight amazing scents to choose from, including Pearl, Rose, Pomegranate, and Avocado. Whatever mask you decide on will have your bestie feeling pampered in no time.

2 EOS Lip Balm Ulta EOS Holiday Lip Balm Trio, $8.99, Ulta We love EOS lip balm, so we're dying to try out these three holiday flavors. The pack features Peppermint Mocha, Vanilla Bean, and Sparkling Ginger. Your friend or sister will love finding this sweet surprise in her stocking. She'll have fresh, hydrated lips to cope with the cold winter months.

3 OPI Nail Kit Ulta Love OPI XOXO 4 Pc Mini Set, $7.25, Ulta You can never go wrong with a nail gift set for your bestie. Pretty much everyone loves to treat themselves to a manicure, amiright? This set highlights some great holiday-themed colors like Ornament to Be Together, Coalmates, Holidazed Over You, and My Wish List is You. Your friend will be right on brand for the season with her fresh nails.

4 Lush Bubble Bar Lush The Snowman, $7.95, Lush When it's cold outside, a warm bubble bath sounds like a dream come true. Lush carries a variety of amazing holiday-themed products that you can choose from for your friends and family without breaking the bank. We love this little snowman that's seriously cute, fresh-scented, and it will fill up your tub with bubbles galore.

5 Burt's Bees Lip Balms Target Burt's Bees Lip Balm Holiday Gift Set, $9.99, Target If your friend or family member is a Burt's Bees fanatic, then they will love this holiday gift set. It comes in four popular flavors — original Beeswax, Vanilla Bean, Mango, and Pomegranate. Now, your friend will never be that person who can't find their lip balm in their purse.

6 Yes To Charcoal Kit Target Yes To Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Mini Duo, $5, Target Charcoal is all the rage in deep cleaning beauty this year, so this mini duo from Target will be a perfect gift set to stuff any stocking. It comes with Charcoal Facial Wipes and a travel size Charcoal Cleanser. This is great for anyone you know who has acne-prone skin, and wants a fresh face for the new year.

7 ELF Eyeliner Set Target e.l.f. Holiday Shimmer Eyeliner Gift Set, $5, Target This eyeliner set comes in some really fun shades, like Iconic Ivory, Plum Passion, Twinkle Teal, Boldly Bronzed, and Black Bandit. They're all colors your friends might have never picked out for themselves, but can now test and see how fabulous they look. We love that they're all shimmering, so they'll add an extra sparkle to your eyes for any New Year's Eve bash you attend.