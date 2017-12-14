8 Beauty Gifts Sets Under $10 That'll Blow Your Mind, Not Your Wallet

Buying gift sets always works out in your favor. You receive multiple things in one sweet little bundle, and when it comes to beauty products, more is never really a bad idea. That's why finding beauty gift sets under $10 is basically a heaven sent sign that beauty products are some of the greatest purchases ever.

There's a special one for every lady in your life, so don't feel bad if you happen to find yourself with a bunch of different sets. You can't beat the price, and you probably waited until the very last minute to get a few of those Secret Santa gifts around the office. These beauty sets will save you the trouble of worrying, and the receiver of your gift will be so stoked to try out the products and tools.

Luckily, more than one manufacturer of beauty products knows the demand for innovative sets like these, so you can snag goodies from some well-known places. I mean, I'm not knocking the places that aren't super name brand, but most of us sort of sway towards the popular names when purchasing our go-to makeup products. If you have last-minute shopping to do for a handful of ladies in your life and you're stuck on what to do, there's an affordable beauty gift set for that.

1 "Pep Your Pout" Clinique Gift Set Sephora Pep Your Pout, $9, Sephora First of all, Clinique inevitably carries amazing products, and you can't go wrong with any of its essentials. Those colder months can definitely dry our lips, so gifting a lip product will go a long way. Soft, moisturized lips are in their future.

2 Vanilla Chai Tea Treat Box Ulta Vanilla Chai Tea Treat Box, $10, Ulta Vanilla smells overly amazing, so smearing it on your skin in any form is totally worth it. We also all know the Body Shop has been moisturizing our skin with potent fragrances since day one. Be prepared to get a huge bear hug from whoever you gift this gem to.

3 On-The-Go Lip Cream Kit Ulta On-The-Go Lip Cream Kit, $7.49, Ulta Lip cream is so moisturizing, and many times you don't have to worry about continuously reapplying it. You can't beat this three-in-one set. I mean, who doesn't genuinely love having options for lip colors?

4 Maybelline Mascara And Eyeliner Kit Ulta Maybelline Curvitude Mascara & Eyeliner Kit, $9.09, Ulta Present one of your favorite ladies with the gift of allowing them to perfect the sharpest wing shape with their eyeliner. We all know how fierce us ladies feel when our eyeliner is so on point, it almost doesn't seem fair. And you, my friend, can be a key component to someone's fierceness.

5 'Harry Potter' Makeup Brush Set Walmart Harry Potter Make-Up Brush Metal Magic Wings Eye Shadow Brush Beauty Tools, $9.39, Walmart OK, if your friend is a Harry Potter fan who also loves makeup, this gift couldn't get any more perfect. Honestly, Harry Potter-themed anything is worth purchasing. Maybe it's the little hopeful wizard in all of us, but we're incredibly here for this metal magic brush set.

6 Define Brows Palette Target Profusion Cosmetics Define Brows Palette, $9.99, Target Brows are so important. They come in all different shapes and sizes, which is why you should gift someone the ability to pinpoint their ultimate shape. Brows may seem like a simple line of hair on our faces, but they can surely slay like it's no one's business.

7 Burt's Bees Everyday Essential Beauty Set Target Burt's Bees Everyday Essential Beauty Gift Set, $9.99, Target Burt's Bees sure knows how to treat our skin with the utmost care. Lips and your skin receive a mini pampering session when you bless them with Burt's Bees products. Soft skin for the win.