8 Beauty Gift Sets On Amazon That'll Bring The Sparkle To Your BFF's Holiday

We're all on that epic journey this holiday season to find a present that is just perfect for our bestie. You may have a general idea in mind for your girlfriends, but haven't found a present that has truly hit home. If you're looking for some suggestions, you can never go wrong with a beauty gift set. It's the perfect gift, without any added stress about getting something they won't really care for. A set gives you a taste of different products, so there's sure to be something that your friend will love in there. Plus, there are so many beauty gift sets on Amazon that you have a ton of options to choose from based on your BFF's unique taste.

You know Amazon won't let you down this season, either. You can order any of these eight beauty gift sets and have them shipped right to you or your friend's front door. Amazon is pretty much Santa for adults. They have a ton of deals, from beauty brush sets to soaps and lotions. If you know your friend loves a certain brand, you can get them a gift set so they have an assortment of products to try. Gift sets can also serve as great stocking stuffers, or gifts for white elephant parties. Basically, you can't go wrong with a beauty gift set, and you know Amazon is there for you, so you're already sleighing this holiday gifting season.

1 This Beautiful Mermaid Makeup Brush Set Amazon Mermaid Makeup Brushes Set, $11.99, Amazon We're obsessed with these mermaid makeup brushes. They are absolutely magical for the friend who brings the color into your world. The rainbow tails and pink tip brushes in this 10-piece set are the cutest things we've seen under the sea.

2 The Body Shop Soaps Set Amazon The Body Shop Limited Edition Festive Soaps Gift Set, $12, Amazon If you want to give your friend something totally festive, this soap set from The Body Shop is a perfect idea for Christmas. The six soaps in this collection are vegan and come in some of your favorite holiday shapes. We are in love with the Vanilla Chai tree-shaped soap, and can't wait to smell it.

3 This Burt's Bees Hand Kit Amazon Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set, $12.68, Amazon The winter months can be super brutal on our skin. Our hands become so dried out, and this hand repair kit from Burt's Bees will swoop in to save the day. Your friend can pamper herself while hydrating her hands with Almond Milk Hand Cream, Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream, and Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream. The set also comes with a pair of cotton gloves, so she can let her hands relax and take a rest.

4 A Gift Box Of Bath Bombs Amazon Bath Bombs Gift Set, $23.85, Amazon The holidays can be super stressful with all of the traveling and parties to attend. You can gift your friend some "me time" to unwind with these bath bombs. When it's cold outside, a warm bath sounds seriously delightful. The set comes with eight vegan bath bombs that will fizzle in your tub.

5 This Body & Earth Hand Cream Amazon Hand Cream Gift Set, $25.99, Amazon This gift set comes with 12 hand creams — one for every day of the 12 days of Christmas. That's so many, that your friend can probably put one cream in every purse she owns, so she's never without a hand cream on-the-go. The gift set comes with so many wonderful scents, like Cherry Blossom, Lavender, Green Tea, and Shea Almond. Your friend will surely find her favorite smell in the bunch.

6 This NYX Lipstick Set Amazon NYX Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick Set No. 8, $15, Amazon If your friend is like Taylor Swift, and looking for that "red lip classic thing that you like," then this set from NYX is just what she's looking for. It includes three different shades of red that she can try out. She'll have killer lips for any holiday party or New Year's Eve bash that she's planning on going to.

7 A Maybelline Smoky Eye Kit Amazon Maybelline New York Smoky Eye Makeup Gift Set, $23.97, Amazon Everyone loves a good smoky eye, and you can help your friend achieve the ultimate one with this smoky eye gift set. It includes all of the essentials she would need, like a 24k nudes eyeshadow palette, liquid eyeliner, and lash sensational luscious mascara. It even comes with instructions on how to master the look, if she needs a few pointers.