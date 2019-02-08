75 Clever Group Text Names For Friends Who Stay Connected On The Regular
I seriously don't know what we'd do without group texts. It's the most convenient way to let everyone in your squad know what's up at once, and keep in touch throughout the day when you're not together. It's the perfect place to plan your Friday night hangs, and send funny memes back and forth to each other. As much as you love group chats, you also know that they can get a bit disorganized quickly if you don't have clever group text names for friends.
I have several different group chats in my phone for my work friends, college friends, hometown friends, and even my family. If it wasn't for the group names I have set in my phone, I know I'd be sending the wrong text over and over again to different groups.
The minute you start a new text group, the first thing you should do is set a name. It shouldn't be just any name, though. It has to be something that perfectly matches your crew. If you're looking for something for your friends' group chat, you might want to consider any of these 75 names. There's a combination of puns and sweet names that perfectly describe a crew that's so well connected, that your group text is going off nonstop.
If you need help deciding, just send this entire list over to your group chat now. It may seem like a lot, but your squad will know the right name the minute you see it.
1. The Greatest Of All Time
2. The Plastics
3. No Boys Allowed
4. The Queen Bees
5. The Chamber of Secrets
6. X.O.X.O. Gossip Girls
7. All The Single Ladies
8. The Girls' Room
9. Avengers Assemble
10. Meme Queens
11. My Friendchips
12. We Run The World
13. My Gouda Friends
14. The Musketeers
15. PB To My J
16. My People
17. Sisters From Another Mister
18. Mermaid To Be Friends Forever
19. F is For Friends Who Do Stuff Together
20. F.R.I.E.N.D.S
21. Bae-Goals
22. My Main Squeezes
23. You Can't Sit With Us
24. My Best Teas
25. Mint To Be Friends Forever
26. 2Gether 4Ever
27. Grate Friends
28. Flantastic Friends
29. We Who Shall Not Be Named
30. The Real Housewives
31. The Coven
32. Let's Taco 'Bout It
33. A Good Pear
34. I Loaf My Friends
35. Waffle Lot Of Texts
36. Koalaty Friends
37. V.I.P. Only
38. Shrimply The Best
39. My Fab Five
40. Best Fries Forever
41. The Golden Girls
42. Kind Of A Big Dill
43. Incoming Texts
44. My Beys
45. Texts From The Bests
46. Peachy Queens
47. Lava My Friends
48. Let's Ketchup
49. Girls' Night Planners
50. Meow Best Friends
51. Oops! We Texted Again
52. Lettuce Be Friends Forever
53. Hap-bee Together
54. We Share Because We Care
55. Aloha Beaches
56. 50 Shades Of Slay
57. We're Fineapples
58. Text So Mochi
59. You Mocha Me Happy
60. *Insert Group Name Here*
61. Sew Glad We're Friends
62. Cerealsly The Best
63. Otterly Awesome
64. Eggcellent Squad
65. Some Bunnies
66. Love A Brunch
67. Brunch Squad
68. On Sundays We Brunch
69. Turn Down For Brunch
70. Unicorny Friends
71. Best Witches
72. Cat Ladies
73. My Support Bras
74. Aloe My Besties
75. Beaches Only