For many of us, Sept. 1 marks the beginning of Halloween season. Others may say it's far too soon to break out the pumpkins and candy corn, but if you're obsessed with Halloween, you can't help but creep it real as long as possible. You're pumped for all of the candy apples, jack-o-lanterns, and group costumes to come, and you get especially excited to see the All Hallow's Eve's spirit showing up on your Insta feed. That's when you know Halloween is right around the corner, and for all of your spooktacular posts, you'll want some Halloween 2018 hashtags.

Hashtags are truly are the best way to find exactly what you're looking for. I would even say hashtags are more important than a truly Insta-worthy caption, because with a unique one, you get to group all of your posts between friends together. It makes it easier to look back on when you're in dire need of a quality throwback. Not only that, but hashtags let you show off your punny side as well. So, if you've got tons of pumpkin carving, costume selfies, and Hocus Pocus marathon pics to come, you'll want to consider any of these 70 Halloween hashtags for your posts.

1. "#SquadGhouls" — Unknown

2. "#CreepItReal" — Unknown

3. "#JustHereForTheBoos" — Unknown

4. "#WheresMyBoo" — Unknown

5. "#SkeleFun" — Unknown

6. "#AmuckAmuckAmuck" — Hocus Pocus

7. "#Halloween2018" — Unknown

8. "#IfYouveGotItHauntIt" — Unknown

9. "#WitchBetterHaveMyCandy" — Unknown

10. "#TrickOrTreatYourself" — Unknown

11. "#HalloweenCostume" — Unknown

12. "#HalloweenDecor" — Unknown

13. "#ThisIsHalloween" — The Nightmare Before Christmas

14. "#HalloweenMakeup" — Unknown

15. "#BowDownWitches" — Unknown

16. "#GiveMeCandy" — Unknown

17. "#Bootiful" — Unknown

18. "#BooFelicia" — Unknown

19. "#HalloweenEveryDay" — Unknown

20. "#Halloweentime" — Unknown

21. "#HalloweenIsComing" — Unknown

22. "#HalloweenLover" — Unknown

23. "#Halloweentown" — Halloweentown

24. "#ThisIsThriller" — Michael Jackson, "Thriller"

25. "#MonsterMash" — Bobby Pickett, "Monster Mash"

26. "#GraveProblems" — Unknown

27. "#RestingWitchFace" — Unknown

28. "#BasicWitch" — Unknown

29. "#TrickOrTreat" — Unknown

30. "#IWantCandy" — The Strangeloves, "I Want Candy"

31. "#PumpkinToTalkAbout" — Unknown

32. "#Fangtastic" — Unknown

33. "#MyGhoulfriends" — Unknown

34. "#CheersWitches" — Unknown

35. "#Spooktacular" — Unknown

36. "#SomethingWickedThisWayComes" — William Shakespeare

37. "#OhMyGourd" — Unknown

38. "#HalloweenFood" — Unknown

39. "#HalloweenCandy" — Unknown

40. "#HalloweenSpirit" — Unknown

41. "#HalloweenQueen" — Unknown

42. "#HallowQueen" — Unknown

43. "#Jackolantern" — Unknown

44. "#MyPumpkin" — Unknown

45. "#CandyCorny" — Unknown

46. "#GourdTime" — Unknown

47. "#BattyAboutYou" — Unkown

48. "#HeyBoo" — Unkown

49. "#GetThisPartyStartled" — Unknown

50. "#IScreamForHalloween" — Unknown

51. "#UnBoolievable" — Unknown

52. "#HocusPocus" — Hocus Pocus

53. "#HalloweenIsCool" — Halloweentown

54. "#TrickOrTreating" — Unknown

55. "#TrickOrDrink" — Unknown

56. "#ChillinLikeAVillain" — Descendants 2

57. "#UnderWraps" — Unknown

58. "#HappyHalloween" — Unknown

59. "#HalloweenParty" — Unknown

60. "#HalloweenNight" — Unknown

61. "#HalloweenFun" — Unknown

62. "#October2018" — Unknown

63. "#HauntedHouse" — Unknown

64. "#ZombieForYou" — Dead Man's Bones, "My Body's A Zombie For You"

65. "#Candy" — Unknown

66. "#FrightfulFun" — Unknown

67. "#Gourdgeous" — Unknown

68. "#BringYourOwnBoos" — Unknown

69. "#HalloweenSquad" — Unknown

70. "#HalloweenSelfie" — Unknown