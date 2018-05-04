7 Ways To Make Your Office More Fun This Summer, Because The FOMO Is Already Real

Summer fun is right around the corner. If you're stuck inside during the week because of work, you might find yourself stressed AF (and not just because your schedule is full of meetings.) You don't want to miss out on the sunshine and beach days with your besties. Sure, they'll likely be working at their offices, too. You all are just wondering how to survive sitting in the overpowering air conditioning instead of soaking up some sun and going on road trips. There are ways to make your office more fun this summer so that your FOMO isn't too real. Trust me, I know the struggle is already getting to you.

On weekends, you'll have bonfires and will make s'mores with your friends. Your work wife has befriended all of the besties in your life, and will likely be in attendance, too. They bonded over the fact that it feels like winter from their spot in the office, and looking back on the good 'ole days of summer vacation in college. Can there be breaks like that in the real world?

When Monday morning comes around, you'll wish you weren't in the line at the local coffee shop buying your usual brew. You already miss the sun and surf, but these seven things will make your summer spent at the office a little sweeter. The FOMO is real, but the struggle doesn't have to be. You just have to take the necessary steps to have some fun.

1 Bring In Iced Coffee For Your Work Crew Giphy Nothing says summer like a cup of iced coffee. The second the weather got warmer, you changed over your order from a steaming latte to something a lot cooler. You're just so over snow and wearing oversized sweaters. Sipping out of a straw puts you in such a better #mood. If your work wife doubles as your best friend, then you probably already have a coffee system down. You pick up the first round in the morning on your way to the office, and she snags the second before her mid-afternoon meetings. Come summertime, everyone will need something to brighten their day. Branch out to your coworkers and bring in iced coffee for the whole work crew.

2 Make S'mores In The Microwave Giphy There's no such thing as too many s'mores. Your office may have a kitchen set-up, or at least a microwave. You should make the most of those appliances to set the summer tone. Everybody loves a snack in the middle of the day, and you don't necessarily need a bonfire to make a sweet treat. Bring in marshmallows and graham crackers, and have everybody make their own s'mores until the ingredients run out. Embracing summer may seem impossible when you're stuck inside, but the season is more than just sunscreen and sandals.

3 Spend Your Lunch Break Outside Giphy When the weather warms up, everybody in your office begins taking longer lunch breaks. They head out to restaurants with patios, and schedule their meetings to be held in the courtyard instead of the conference room. You and your coworkers long to get outside and soak up some of those rays. To make your office feel a little more fun this summer, take your lunch outside and disconnect from those screens. The FOMO is most real when you're watching summer through the windows, but there's nothing saying you can't step into the light for a little while.

4 Wear Something Tropical On Casual Friday Giphy Make the most of your casual Fridays and wear something tropical to the office. Usually, you'd use this day to swap out the heels for a pair of sandals. Some people choose to wear jeans with a T-shirt instead. Summer is supposed be fun, and you'll want to go all-out if you're trying to bring the palm trees into your office. Those floral shirts you bought for Halloween can come in handy right about now. Put your office people in a sunny state of mind, and maybe bring in some fresh pineapple and a Polaroid camera, too.

5 Start A Sports League For After Work Hours Giphy Full disclosure: I just joined an adult kickball league, and it was quite possibly the best decision I've made since graduation. Being an adult can feel a little weird at first, but getting involved with sports teams and spending time outside of the office with your coworkers makes it pretty cool. Summer is known as a prime time for recreation. You can go swimming, kayaking, or hiking on the weekends, and the days are always much longer. The people in your office are probably tired of sitting around all day, and could use a bit of activity to blow off some steam. Starting a sports league for after work hours will give everyone something to look forward to.

6 Host An Office Barbecue Giphy When you can't make it to the beach, you should absolutely host a barbecue. Summer is all about breaking out the condiments and playing a round of volleyball with your squad. You may not have a grill or enough time to do this during the work day, but you could bring the party to a local park once it's 5 p.m. Bringing the same 'ole sandwich and chips for lunch every day can get old. Switching up the menu to include burgers and hot dogs is a must, especially when it's summer. Your office will be grateful for yet another fun thing on the schedule. Can somebody pass the mustard, please?