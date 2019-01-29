7 Unique Ways To Celebrate Valentine's Day, Because You Deserve A Memorable Day

Valentine's Day is basically tomorrow, so you're probably starting to brainstorm how you can wow your date, especially if this is your first V-Day together. Sure, dinner at a bougie restaurant always does the job, but what about taking it a step further? Instead of taking your date on a very typical February 14 date, maybe you want to consider more unique ways to celebrate Valentine's Day this time around. But regardless of what you decide to plan for "the most romantic day of the year," your date will probably love it, simply because you made the effort to plan something for them.

"So many times, we are somewhat forced to picture Valentine's Day a particular way — roses, chocolates, tiny plush bears — and it seems like the romance is manufactured for us," Tyler Turk, founder of Crated With Love, previously told Bustle. "In reality, Valentine's Day is meant to celebrate your love for that special someone. Love is rarely contrived — it is unique, spontaneous, and needs to be special! Instead of falling into doing the same thing, find a unique activity that helps spark some of those feelings of excitement and anticipation, just like you had when you first started dating!"

While roses, chocolate, tiny plush bears, and dinner are all great ways to celebrate V-Day, replacing your typical dinner with one of these unique dates can add the cherry on top of your romantic evening.

1 24 hours in a new city. The way 24 hours in a city works is that every hour you do something different around town. Breakfast at a bakery, then visiting a particular neighborhood or exhibit, and so on throughout the day. If that's not entirely realistic, you can do something every couple of hours. The point of this fun day is to explore your city in a way you never have before.

2 Paint each other. Even if you and your Valentine's Day date aren't the most artistic people, spending a night trying to paint each other can be super fun. You can even decide to paint each other in your birthday suits, which can lead to some very artistic horizontal parties.

3 Go on a scavenger hunt. Whether you plan the scavenger hunt for your date or they plan it for you, it's always an exciting way to get out of the house. You get to see different parts of your town/city, and be pleasantly surprised by whatever your prize is at the end.

4 Switch the flowers for flour. Instead of getting your date flowers, arrive at their house with a bag of flour and all the other ingredients you need to make a pizza, or any other meal for that matter! Dinner and a movie is always a good move for Valentine's Day, but spending the night making something together can be a nice (and delicious!) way to bond and put a spin (literally, if you want) on a classic.

5 Instead of a fancy dinner, consider going on a food tour. Dinner at a fancy restaurant is definitely a safe bet for Valentine's Day or any other date night, really. But if you want to do something a little more unique, instead of going to one fancy restaurant with tiny, overpriced meals, consider going on a food tour instead. Make a list of a few of your favorite spots to eat and drink, preferably close enough to walk, and have one thing at each place. It's different and you get to eat some kick *ss food.

6 Book a cute Airbnb in the town over. Staying at an extravagant hotel in your city can be a pretty great way to spend Valentine's Day, but if you want to add a hint of personality and uniqueness, go one town over. Check out the Airbnbs, or the bed and breakfasts a little further from your backyard. This will give you the chance to see another place and make it feel like you're actually on a vacation.