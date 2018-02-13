7 Traditions To Start With Yourself If You're Newly Single

Being single is a fresh start. For some reason, the universe just saw so much more for you, and so it changed your course a bit. Sure, it can be scary and sad sometimes, but once you've felt all your feels, I hope you see it as a new beginning. Your inner compass might feel a bit cloudy, but you'll find yourself and bloom so beautifully when you do. Hang on tight. There's a lot of life to live and love to give, and your gut is telling you it's going to be good. There are so many traditions to start with yourself now that you're single. Truth is, adventure is so out there, and you should never settle for anything less than your best life.

Starting traditions with yourself might sound so incredibly cheesy or a little lame. But, hear me out. It's not signing yourself up for a life in solitude. It's giving yourself time and space to soul-search and learning to fall in love with life. Put on your favorite sweater and a pair of sneakers, because there's so much coming your way. You might even want to pack a passport. Who knows where you'll wander to?

Relationships will come and go, but you'll always have yourself. Finding your core and channeling it constantly is so important, especially in the single life — and these seven traditions will put the passion right back in you.

1 Take An Annual Trip Giphy Traveling solo isn't sad, it's much-needed. No matter where you're at in life, you should always take at least one trip alone. There's honestly nothing like wanderlust to heal our souls and keep us full of wonder. It constantly has us on the move and wanting to see and experience more. Now that you're single, follow that feeling at least once a year. The world is much bigger than just your space and there's really no reason why you shouldn't go. Let the immense amount of culture in other countries inspire you, and dare to get out of your comfort zone. Your budget will be just fine after booking those planet tickets, and let's be honest, getting rich doesn't always mean money.

2 Find A Coffee Shop Giphy Coffee shops are the best places to do some soul-searching. It's always been a goal of mine to find my very own Central Perk and become a regular. In your single life, you'll want to find new surroundings to call your own. Sure, your current spaces serve their own purpose, but having somewhere that you can sit for hours on end is honestly priceless. Maybe you bring your laptop along, or a book of poetry so you can get some new insights. Grab a cup of Joe at the counter and stay awhile. All sorts of people come into coffee shops, and you'll love watching them while you let your mind wander.

3 Get Social Once A Week Giphy Staying social is so key when you're single. It's so easy to get comfortable in our sadness or solitude, but your besties will always have an adventure in mind. Whether you make weekend plans in the city, or just have a lazy night in watching old movies and ordering takeout — surround yourself with the best in your bunch. You know the girl code, right? Ovaries before bro-varies. Your crew can't get enough of you, and you'll want to spend a lot of time laughing with your ladies.

4 Start A Passion Project Giphy You have a lot of love to give, even in the single life. Don't get cynical and let that passion fade away — channel it into a project. Now is the time follow your wildest dreams and watch them come true. Maybe you write and perform a play, or get artsy in another way. The world is your oyster and you have the incredible ability to make a difference. Like Kid President says in his pep talk: You could "cry about it," or you could "dance about it." Following your heart has never been so easy, as long as you dare to start.

5 Wine And Dine Yourself Giphy OK, so you know the girl code. But, have you ever heard of fries before guys? Oh yes, you're single — but that doesn't mean the wine and dining stops. Have yourself a date night at least once a month, and enjoy the finer things in life. Maybe you get totally dressed up with your girls and hit up that new Italian restaurant. Or maybe you just casually have some chicken nuggets and Cabernet instead. Believe it or not, you have incredible taste, and you'll only be making pour decisions from now on.

6 Practice Self-Care Sunday Giphy The single life and Sunday scaries can be so real — but not when you're practicing a little self-care. In my opinion, we should all take at least one day during the week to do absolutely nothing. Completely clear our schedules and take some time for ourselves and whatever we want to do. It's incredibly therapeutic to disconnect like that, so why not start a tradition? Every Sunday, surround yourself with only good vibes. Maybe you'll spend the afternoon in a bubble bath with your favorite book, or get outside to open up your mind and work your muscles a bit. If it's a rainy day, look to some retail therapy and treat yo' self like Tom Haverford. Being single is all about putting yourself first for once — and there's no better way to do that than with some self-care.