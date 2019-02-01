As extroverted as I may seem, I'm an introvert through and through. Paradise to me is staying in on a Friday night with pizza, my best friend, and a good rom-com, while wearing the coziest pair of pajamas. That's why I love looking for excuses to stay home. If you're anything like me, you live for all of the times staying in with your best friend is so much better than a night out on the town.

It's not that you're actively looking for excuses to ditch girls' night out with the crew; you just know that there are particular factors that make a girls' night in much more appealing. Some of these seven instances are even out of your control (like the weather), so you might as well let the universe speak for itself.

A cozy night at home just might be in the cards for you this weekend, and you can't wait to celebrate. You don't even have to worry about the FOMO, because you have your best friend right by your side. So, put on the comfiest sweatpants and fuzzy slippers, order up the delivery food, start your Netflix queue, and get ready for the best night in with your favorite person.

1 When It's Cold AF Outside And The Couch Blankets Are Calling Rido/Shutterstock When it's too cold outside, all you really want to do is cover yourself in every single blanket you own. How are you expected to step outside with just your coat and no snuggie in sight? It may not be snowing, but when the temperature outside gets to be brutal, you might as well cancel all of your plans and treat it like a snow day.

2 When You Had A Busy Work Week Dmytro Zinkevych/Shutterstock After a long, exhausting week at work, I don't know how anyone has the energy to rally and go out on a Friday night. You work your butt off, and deserve to treat yourself to a pampering night doing absolutely nothing besides putting on a face mask.

3 When A New Movie Drops On Netflix Olena Yakobchuk/Shutterstock It's no secret that Netflix has been crushing it with their movies and series. I'm already planning my home party to watch the To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel. I don't know why someone would go out to see a movie when there's quality Noah Centineo content to stream in the comforts of your home.

4 When You Have A New Recipe You Want To Try 4 PM production/Shutterstock In my free time, I like to peruse the baked goods recipes on Pinterest for something that catches my eye. I have a board that's overflowing with sweets I want to make, and a Friday night is the perfect time to get to them. I mean, who has time to go out to a restaurant when cookie dough-stuffed brownies are waiting for you to bake them?

5 When You're Trying To Save Money Dean Drobot/Shutterstock Let's be honest: It adds up after a while if you're always catching a cab to a bar that has overpriced cocktails and apps. Eventually, you just have to have a free fun night with your bestie at home so that your bank account doesn't cringe.

6 When Your Pet Is Being Too Cute For You To Leave KDdesignphoto/Shutterstock Anytime I'm late for something, it's probably because I'm distracted by how cute my cat's being. She really does make it so hard for me to leave. That's why spending a night in getting in as many furry cuddles as you possibly can is the way to go.