It's payday, so someone turn up the volume, because I'm playing "Just Got Paid" by NSYNC non-stop. On this magnificent day, it's as if there is a sigh of relief, because we finally have money in the bank. Hallelujah! It's time to rejoice and give yourself a nice pat on the back. Sure, we should be financially smart by immediately transferring all of that money over to our savings account, but what's the fun in that? It's crucial to save, but you also have to live a little bit, too. So, we are living our best lives by planning some fun things to do on payday, and that means splurging every now and then.

You've rightfully earned this, after all... so it's a prime time to treat yourself. You've waited weeks for that check to come your way, working long, stressful hours at your job. Those final days before payday are seriously the worst, budgeting and being frugal while that finish line is in sight. I think we all wish payday wasn't just one day — but, we have to make the best of the situation. I guess the delay in getting paid just makes that one day extra special. You've waited for it, it's finally here, so go on out there and have fun doing any of these seven things.

1 Treat Yourself To A Nice Meal, And End It With Your Favorite Dessert Giphy You've probably been making the same sandwiches all week long, because it's what you've budgeted for yourself. You're getting really bored with turkey and cheese, and all you've been daydreaming about is steak and mashed potatoes. So on payday, that's what you're having for dinner. When the waiter asks if you'd like to see a dessert menu, there really is no hesitation as you say "yes" to the chocolate mousse cake. Yum!

2 Finally Click "Pay" On Your Online Shopping Cart Giphy We all have one — an online shopping cart that just sadly sits there full of cute clothes we really want to buy... someday. I bet it has some virtual cobwebs on it from sitting there, untouched for so long. When payday arrives, you deserve to click the checkout button. Those items will be so happy to finally have a home, and your closet never looked more clutch.

3 Surprise Bae With A Sweet Gift, Just Because Giphy There's no one else you'd rather shower with gifts than your SO. Even if you don't have that special someone in your life, you love getting someone you care about a thoughtful gift they've been eyeing. I personally love getting some extra cat treats for my fur baby. She loves them meowy much, and she deserves to live her best life on payday as well.

4 Go Out With Your Girls And Order Whatever You Want At The Bar Giphy You might have been using some sly excuses to avoid going out with your besties when you were broke AF. Now that you have the funds, you're ready to hit the town in style. If you're 21 and up, you're all about a girls' night out at some of your favorite bars. No more cheapest beer on tap, though — it's all top shelf for you.

5 Pamper Yourself And Get Manicured Up Giphy The go-to words of the day are "treat yourself," so what better way to embrace that mentality than by getting a manicure? You'll even opt for the gel nail polish that last weeks, because girl, you can afford it. Oh, and now they're asking if you want a pedicure as well? Go for it! You got this.

6 Go Grocery Shopping Without A List Giphy It's not just about the essentials anymore. You finally have the cash to grab what you want when you're grocery shopping. I know I've spent hours on end in a Target on payday, just roaming every single aisle. Target is my heaven, and I want it all.