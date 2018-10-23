The digital nomad life is many millennials' dream come true. Who wouldn't jump at the chance to make money while traveling the globe? As a digital nomad, you get the chance to fulfill your lifelong dream of visiting top countries on your bucket list, without sacrificing your career goals. You also get the opportunity to wake up and witness the sunrise from just about anywhere your heart desires, just because. It sounds like the ultimate form of freedom, and take it from me — it is. I've been a digital nomad since the beginning of the year, and it's been quite the adventure. There are some things I can't live without as a digital nomad, if you're thinking about trying out this lifestyle for yourself.

While being a digital nomad is an amazing, life-changing experience, there are certain sacrifices that must be made. In many ways, you sacrifice stability for freedom. It can be a hard balance, but the journey can be rewarding if you work hard to focus on what matters most to you. When you're a digital nomad, you don't have the comforts of home at your fingertips. You also don't have access to much when you're living out of a suitcase, so it's important to really bring the things that'll serve you most as you create a life for yourself in new places.

1 A Journal I Bought In Mexico Sara Remington/Stocksy I'm constantly on-the-go, so it's important that I stay grounded when I'm on the road. Journaling about my day works wonders for my mental state, and I recommend it to every traveler. It keeps me organized and brings me peace when I jump across time zones. I purchased my latest journal on a month-long trip through Mexico, and I carry it with me everywhere I go.

2 My Favorite Hoodie Jeff Wasserman/Stocksy I basically live out of a suitcase, so that means I have to focus on the quality of my clothes over the quantity of them. I try to buy clothes that make me feel good and comfortable, no matter where I am. I have a Nike hoodie that I purchased before I set off on this journey, and it has traveled to every single country with me. It keeps me warm in cold cafes and airplanes. And now, it also has a lot of sentimental value as well.

3 My iPhone Leandro Crespi/Stocksy It may sound pretty obvious, but having a smartphone is crucial as a solo traveler and digital nomad. I can essentially do anything I need to do on my phone, including responding to business emails, checking my bank account, listening to podcasts, searching for a suitable coffee shop, and staying in contact with loved ones. There are a ton of useful travel apps you can download onto your phone, and it also helps to have a good quality camera on hand. My iPhone truly brings me so much convenience and peace of mind.

4 My Mirrorless Camera Brkati Krokodil/Stocksy I'm so happy that I ditched my bulky DSLR camera for a compact mirrorless camera. I meet so many people and make so many memories on the road, so it helps to have a good quality camera to document the whole adventure. I want to be able to look back on the incredible that I make as a digital nomad, traveling the world on my own.

5 My Kindle Jovo Jovanovic/Stocksy I spend a lot of time on trains, planes, boats, and cars, so it always helps to have a variety of books available for entertainment. Physical copies would weigh my bag down, so I love using my Kindle to save space. I read The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho on my Kindle at the beginning of my journey, and it's a book I return to on a regular basis.

6 My Birkenstocks Ariana Babcock/Stocksy Comfortable walking shoes are hard to come by, but my Birkenstock sandals have been all around the world with me. I wear them on a daily basis, and I've never had to deal with foot pain. I swear by these shoes, and I'll rock them as long as I'm on the road.