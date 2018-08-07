I'm A Digital Nomad & Here's Why You'll Fall In Love With This Lifestyle, Too

Have you ever dreamed of quitting your job and traveling the world? Well, as a digital nomad, you don't need to. I'm a digital nomad, and this means that I can work from anywhere in the world as long as I have WiFi. I work on my laptop, so my home base changes as much as I want it to. This kind of life is quite different than my previous job where I had a set work schedule with designated lunches and breaks. In fact, it's the complete opposite, and this is exactly why I love it. Here are a few reasons why you'll love the digital nomad lifestyle, too.

I've always dreamed of traveling the world, but I wondered when I would make that happen. Would I wait until retirement? Would I take the annual two-week vacation with my PTO? As someone with career goals, I struggled with figuring out which life I wanted to choose. Did I want to choose a life of work or travel? Fortunately, it's 2018, so I don't have to choose. The digital nomad lifestyle allows me to build my skills while I fulfill my dream of traveling the world. It's a very unique lifestyle that I feel lucky to experience, so keep reading if you're wondering about the benefits of being a digital nomad.

1 You Can Set Up Shop In A Dream Destination hey_ciara on Instagram Most people see work and vacation as two very separate things. The digital nomad lifestyle blends both. You can basically work from any place in the world that has WiFi. This gives you a lot of freedom to explore as you choose. Why not spend a year in Paris? Why not visit Costa Rica for two weeks and work from your Airbnb? It's all possible as a digital nomad, as long as you've got an internet connection. Instead of two weeks of vacation, you have the ability to come and go as you please. For a travel lover like myself, location independence is priceless. I've gotten the chance to visit so many countries and learn about different cultures within the past year. I've worked out of cafes in Vietnam, Los Angeles, and Indonesia. It would have taken much longer if I were tied to a desk. I'm able to explore the world freely, while earning an income.

2 You Have Freedom With Your Time hey_ciara on Instagram If you're a digital nomad with an open schedule, you can choose to work whenever you want. You aren't confined to the hours of nine to five, and you don't have to spend hours out of your day commuting. You can start your day with yoga and end your day by the beach, as long as you complete your work. This type of freedom with your time is rare, yet completely possible with a digital nomad lifestyle. I can return home for the holidays or spend time with friends who live in different states. This flexibility allows me to really spend quality time doing things I love, with the people I love.