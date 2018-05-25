Have you felt that strong urge to combine your desk day job and travel the world? Trust me, you're not alone. Fortunately, you can now do both. It's 2018, and working while traveling is totally a thing. Millennials are now embarking on "bleisure" trips, which means they're combining business and relaxation. On first thought, this style of travel might seem a little odd. We all dream of vacationing to get away from work, so why would anyone choose to work while they're traveling? Ford Motor Company's second annual travel trend report reveals why bleisure is a thing and how you can make it work.

What if you had the flexibility to work from anywhere in the world instead of in your office? Sounds like a dream, right? Imagine finishing up an assignment in Thailand and walking to the beach right after, or getting your morning surf in before you start a conference call in Costa Rica. This will allow you to enjoy life every day, instead of waiting for the weekend or your yearly vacation. What if you could live the life of your dreams while working toward your career goals? You might be surprised to find out that many people actually want to mix work and play for a more balanced life. With the current digital work landscape, this could become a reality for you.

1 Workplace Flexibility is Growing CNBC International on YouTube Long gone are the days of spending all of your days confined to a grey cubicle. Companies are introducing workplace flexibility, allowing employees to have more flexibility with where, when, and how they work. As a result, the "digital nomad" has emerged. According to Ford Motor Company, "digital nomads" use technology from anywhere on the globe to work from. It's a growing trend, and millennials are so for this lifestyle.

2 The Definition Of Travel Is Changing BuzzFeedVideo on YouTube While the traditional idea of work changes, the definition of travel is also changing. Travel is no longer planned for one or two weeks during the year. People are tacking travel days onto business trips, discovering the beauty of exploring a town for a weekend or even just a night. According to Ford Motor Company, millennials are traveling to do their job while also feeding their wanderlust. I mean, you need a paycheck in order to fund those cool excursions, am I right? Millennials are seeking a life of adventure and spontaneity. This is why companies like Pack Up + Go, a unique travel agency that arranges surprise trips, are thriving. They want to take the scenic route, explore local cafes, and choose lodging on the fly. At the same time, they want to know that they can reconnect at anytime. Makes perfect sense to me.