Going on a long plane ride can be such a struggle. You have to try to get comfortable in your neck pillow, eat airplane food, and keep hydrated. Not to mention, recycled plane air can seriously do a number on your skin. Luckily, there are a ton of face masks that are easily transportable and keep your skin looking so fresh on the go. I'm a frequent traveler and self-proclaimed skincare aficionado, so I've rounded up what I believe to be the best face masks to bring on a plane.

Despite the fact that you might scare a flight attendant or two, putting on a face mask is a fun and effective way to keep up with your skincare routine, especially on those long international flights. (I used two sheet masks and one sleeping mask each way between Los Angeles and Sydney, because my skin was not happy about the 15 hour-long flights.)

It might seem a little excessive, but you'll be so glad you kept up with your skincare when you get off the plane. Whether you prefer a sheet mask or a cream mask, you should bring all of these on your next trip to keep your skin looking fresh AF.

1. This Deep Hydration Mask Will Leave Your Skin Soft And Dewy

Dr. Jart+ Vital Hydra Solution Deep Hydration Sheet Mask $6 Sephora For keeping your skin hydrated on the plane, look no further than this Dr. Jart+ sheet mask. This mask is especially good if your skin tends to dry out on planes, because the leftover liquid in the pouch is a perfect hydrating serum to use underneath a moisturizer. Buy Now

2. This J-Beauty Mask Is Everything You Need To Get Your Glow On

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Sheet Mask $12 Sephora If you're a fan of Tatcha's cult-favorite Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, then you absolutely need this mask in your life. Your skin will glow after you use it. The combination of Japanese ingredients like rice germ oil and Okinawa red algae, as well as Tatcha's signature Hadasei-3 make for a spa-like experience, even if you're on a plane. Buy Now

3. Instagram's Favorite Mask Is Perfect For Life On The Go

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask $48 Sephora This mask took over Instagram for a reason. Not only is the simple packaging totally 'Grammable, but the lightweight formula is perfect as a mask, moisturizer, and primer. You can layer this on even after you've put on another sheet mask for ultimate oomph. The effects of the mask will last long after your plane lands, and you'll head off to your first adventure glowing. Buy Now

4. This Mask Will Have Your Face Feeling As Fresh As A Watermelon

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Jelly Sheet Mask $8 Glow Recipe This Glow Recipe watermelon mask is truly the best. The gel texture of the sheet mask has a cooling effect on the skin to reduce puffiness and calm the skin. The gel is also nearly transparent, so you can comfortably mask on the plane. Buy Now

5. This Set Of Sheet Masks Will Treat All Of Your Skincare Needs

Memebox I Dew Care Let's Get Sheet Faced Masks $25 Ulta Beauty 14 sheet masks for $25? Yes, please. The beauty of this sheet mask set is that you can pick what you want to work on based on the mask. The set offers masks that are meant for hydrating, pore-refining, brightening, and more. Personally, I love bringing the hydrating ones on long plane rides, because I know that they'll help keep my skin refreshed. Even if I'm in the middle seat and my seat neighbors are sleeping on my shoulders, these Memebox masks keep my skin looking #snatched. Buy Now

6. You'll Go Coco-Nuts For This Hydrating Mask

Farmacy Coconut Gel Sheet Mask - Hydrating $6 Sephora I'm a sucker for anything with coconut in it, and this mask from Farmacy is no different. The coconut water in this mask, along with hyaluronic acid and cucumber extract, make the perfect skincare cocktail for dry skin. Buy Now

7. This Mask Will Prep Your Skin For An Awesome Day (And Trip)

Peach & Lily Good Skin Day Drench + Nourish Sheet Mask $6 Peach & Lily Rich in antioxidants, this Peach & Lily mask is the perfect way to start off your day (or plane ride). It's packed full of vitamins and minerals to give your skin a boost whenever you need it. Apply it right at the beginning of your flight for long-lasting hydration that will carry you through the flight, or apply it right at the end so you can walk off the plane glowing like a queen. Buy Now

8. This Mask Is An All-In-One Skincare Savior

Volition Jetset & Protect Leave-On Mask $35 Volition Beauty This Volition mask works as a one-stop-shop for your in-flight skincare. It acts as a mask when applied and left on, or it can work as a moisturizer after you've applied a serum (maybe from another sheet mask, perhaps?). You can also use it as a primer underneath makeup. It goes on clear so you can mask comfortably, and it works to shield your skin from the plane air. Buy Now

9. This Luxurious Mask Will Make You Feel Like You're Relaxing At The Spa

La Mer Treatment Lotion Hydrating Mask $25 Sephora Formulated with La Mer's signature Miracle Broth™ and mixed in with their Revitalizing Ferment™, this mask will make you feel like you're not even on a plane. Pro tip: The packet comes with extra serum, so bring a little container to save the serum for the rest of your trip. Buy Now

10. Amp Up Your Skin's Regeneration Process With This Sheet Mask

11. This Sheet Mask Will Have You Red Carpet-Ready