Your bestie just got engaged, which means two amazing things. First, you're so excited, because you get to be a bridesmaid and go to the dress fittings, rehearsal dinner, and bridal shower. You may even help your favorite couple on the planet decide on a photographer, and find the perfect venue. Second, you have to a plan a bachelorette party — a celebration that the bride-to-be will totally love, and that you can actually afford. (Did I mention that you're picking up the tab? Yikes!) Truth is, you want this event to be so elaborate and special, but it can't break the bank. That's where I come in with some staycation bachelorette party ideas. Thank me with a goodie bag, OK?

These are the parties that are so #underrated. In my opinion, they beat hopping on a plane to an expensive party city. I know it's a bold statement, but it's just so true. These party ideas are more personal and give you the time and space to enjoy your bestie's company. You'll reminisce on the most beautiful parts of her relationship with her fiancé, in addition to your friendship.

These ideas channel her love for astrology, wine, or being in the outdoors, and allow you to stay under budget. What more could you ask for?

1 A Sweet Slumber Party Karma Images/Stocksy First things first: You can never go wrong with a slumber party. It's the perfect mix of your bestie's favorite things: friends, food, face masks, and fluffy blankets. (Um, yes please!) You can host this event at someone's apartment, or rent a suite at a local hotel for the night. You can create your own cocktail station, or raid the mini bar to take things to the next level, too. For some extra inspiration, think of that scene in 13 Going On 30 when all the girls are singing Pat Benatar's "Love Is A Battlefield" and dancing around the room. They're all wearing pajamas and bonding over relationships and funny stories. It's truly priceless.

2 A Summer Bash At The Beach Kristen Curette Hines/Stocksy If you're hosting your bestie's bachelorette party during the summer, then taking things to the beach is the best idea. The ocean waves and rays of sunshine are begging to be part of the celebration, and it won't break the bank one bit. You'll only have to provide some of the basics like personalized beach towels and coolers for your drinks and snacks. You should plan to set up a beach volleyball court, and have a speaker blasting your bestie's favorite tunes, too. At some point, be sure to take a few Polaroid pictures and toast to love — to happily ever after. It also wouldn't be totally inappropriate to raise a potato chip in this moment, in the true spirit of a beach bash.

3 A Dreamy Night At The Planetarium Rob and Julia Campbell/Stocksy For the bride who's obsessed with astrology and zodiac signs, spending a night at the planetarium will be a dream come true. She'll be able to study the stars and go to live shows about the constellations. There might even be an event going on for adults after-hours that includes an exclusive tour. Truth is, the universe brought her and her significant other together. So, spending a night being reminded of all the out-of-this-world moments in their relationship will be sweet and sentimental. At the end of the night, be sure to top off the celebration by releasing a lantern or toasting to the cosmos.

4 A Wine Tour And Tasting Jovana Vukotic/Stocksy Your bestie loves wine. She's fallen head-over-heels for a particular merlot, and dined with a more-than-decent cabernet. So, it's crucial that you make some decisions when it comes to celebrating the bride-to-be. You could create your own tour of the local wineries, or go to a scheduled tasting, where you make a reservation in advance. You could bring your own bottle and some board games to a vineyard, or check out a wine festival that's going on. Either way, the price tag on this bachelorette party won't break the bank — and it will definitely be a grape time.

5 A Relaxing Spa Day Right At Home VeaVea/Stocksy Massages, pedicures, and facials are a must before you bestie's big day. So, why not work a little pampering into her bachelorette party? You don't necessarily need to spend a ton of money on going to a spa and getting top-notch treatments. Sure, it would be a really rejuvenating day, but you can get a similar experience and then some right at home. Slice up some cucumbers, draw bubble baths, and collect a bunch of magazines. You can hire a professional masseur, and watch romantic comedies in personalized robes. The best part? You can send each guest home with a goodie bag filled with nail polish, pomegranate face masks, and coffee-infused scrubs. Sweet!

6 A Fancy Dinner Date Night Boris Jovanovic/Stocksy Arguably one of the most classic ways to celebrate your bride-to-be is with a fancy dinner. There's just something about eating a perfectly-cooked bowl of penne a la vodka or steamed lobster in candlelight that makes every occasion feel more special. But, the downside to this kind of celebration is typically the price tag. A New York strip with a side of garlic mashed potatoes may not quite be in your budget. Ugh! Let me tell you how you can make this work. Simply splurge on all the wining and dining, and ditch the other details of a bachelorette party — the night in a hotel, the elaborate goodie bags, and the bar tabs in the city. Get dressed up and go to her favorite spot, where the food is very gourmet, and spend hours just laughing and having a genuinely good time. It's perfect — and you'll still get to celebrate the bride-to-be in style.