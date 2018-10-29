It's hardly a secret that Halloween is one of the most lit nights of the year, but for some people, this spooky holiday might also become something even more special — a wedding anniversary! Halloween weddings are totally a thing, and if this sounds like just the vibe you and your forever bae are into, then these spooky wedding rings for a Halloween wedding are sure to rise to the occasion. Simply put, if you're going the non-traditional route by tying the knot on All Hallows Eve, then you're certainly going to want to lock down some unique bling to remember the day.

Thankfully, there are a surprising amount of options that are the perfect blend of spooky and classy. One of the best parts about a Halloween wedding is the fact that you won't even have to work that hard to ensure your crew has fun, because the celebratory spirit will already be in full swing. TBH, a wedding reception that also doubles as a massive Halloween party sounds like the kind of night you're almost sure to look back on with a smile. So, before you say "I do," check out this stunning wedding bling for you and your Halloween-obsessed bae.

1 This carved skull ring is just the right amount of spooky and beautiful. Skull Wedding Band $3,552 DeMerJewelry If you’re looking to promise your bae forever with some gorgeous skull candy, then this steampunk inspired wedding band would be a solid choice. Crafted in your choice of rose, yellow, or blackened 14kt gold with diamonds embedded in eye-sockets, this beautiful ring is pretty much guaranteed to put a smile on their face.

2 If you’ve got an earthier bae on your hands, then this distressed ring is perfect. Scorched Earth Ring $335 RUSTICforMEN Many of us like our bling to be understated and to-the-point. This oxidized band looks like an ancient family heirloom passed down for generations, and the treated metal gives this piece a haunted edge that’s just the vibe you need for the Halloween-loving honey in your life.

3 Cage-y in the best way. Linen Dobby Aged Threadbare Wedding Band $2,929.95 DeMerJewelry If you're looking for a unique band for a partner that loves clean lines, then look no further! This textured piece is timeless and contemporary, with just the right amount of Halloween-inspired flare. If white gold isn’t your thing, don’t fret — this baby is made to order and comes in a wide variety of different metals.

4 Black diamonds are truly to die for. Rose Gold Black Diamond Wedding Band $499 DIALUX Black diamonds are a gorgeous deviation from the traditional white, and it’s easy to see why. Their smokey glitter and depth are enough to make any wicked boo weak in the knees. The contrast between the dark stones and the rose gold makes this ring a total winner.

5 The intricate weaving on this ring is just the thing for a Halloween wedding that's wicked & romantic. Valencia Intricate Gothic Wedding Band $259 CelticJewelscapes If you’re in search of a wedding band for a Halloween wedding that doesn’t scream "boo", then this amazingly intricate piece is right up your alley. The intricate Spanish gothic weaving looks effortlessly royal, while the ruby red stone brings a whimsical element that’s definitely swoon-worthy.

6 Sometimes, you need bones to go with your skulls. TRINITY WEDDING BAND $249.75 JohnnieRocker This wedding band proves that the little details are everything. The band itself is actually three stack rings that interlock together to make your own personal graveyard! You (or bae) can wear them all together for a slightly more elaborate statement or separately for a more relaxed look.