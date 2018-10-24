With Halloween just around the corner, you may be finalizing your costume, putting the finishing touches on the epic party you're throwing, or stocking up on three-pound bags of candy. But while you're checking off all the things on your pre-Halloween to-do list, maybe someone else out there is planning one of the biggest nights of their life — their engagement! As bizarre as it may seem, Halloween proposals can totally be a thing, despite it being the sp00ooo0kiest night of the year. And with spooky proposals come spooky engagement rings, which are surprisingly really impressive.

Cuffing season isn't the only season approaching, you guys. We're also on the cusp of engagement season, which if you think about it, totally makes sense. People are cuddling up for the season, there are tons of decorations left and right to set the perfect backdrop for when one of you pops the question, and people have time off for the holidays. There are plenty of good vibes to go around in the next few months that can put people in a super lovey-dovey mood, and that's not all. According to WeddingWire, almost 40 percent of engagements take place between November and February. Getting engaged on All Hallows' Eve isn't totally out-there, if you think about it. (Especially for couples who love all things spooky.) If you're thinking about getting down on one knee this October 31, or you're looking for spooky ring inspo to send a bae who just doesn't comprehend your non-traditional taste in jewelry, feast your eyes on these boo-tiful rings.

2 You'll be so lost in this ring, you may as well be in outer space. Spaced Out in Love Ring – Yellow Gold $5,200 Marrow If you want to propose to your sweetheart with a mildly spooky, yet still a little mysterious ring, this spaced out one is for you. The big black diamond gives you the perfect amount of Halloween oomf, while also keeping it classy with Montana sapphires and a small white diamond.

3 Garnet for you, and for your honey, too. Two Carat Garnet Engagement Ring Set, Certified Handmade $2,489 Etsy If you and bae have always talked about having a unique engagement ring to match your unique relationship, this two-carat garnet ring on a black gold band, decorated with diamonds all around, is the way to go.

6 For a person who can appreciate art and wear it on their finger. Gold Flower Engagement Ring Art Nouveau $1,775.65 Etsy With a single emerald in the middle, surrounded by two white gold flowers, and smaller diamonds all around, this ring is one-of-a-kind for a one-of-a-kind girl. And these flowers never die.

7 If ever there was a poster child for a bold engagement ring, it would be this one. Emerald Cut Black Diamond Victorian Engagement Ring $899 Etsy Want to make a statement every time you leave the house? A bold, Victorian style is for you! Seriously, who wouldn't feel like a bad a*s wearing this bad boy? It's stunning.

9 This two-tone antique ring is ideal for someone who can appreciate vintage. Garnet Engagement Ring In Two-Tone Antiqued Black White and European Yellow Gold. $3,364 Etsy This two-tone ring was crafted to capture the time in which an actress is holding her pose as the curtain rises, the designers wrote. So, if your partner is the star of your life, or if this sounds like you, you're going to want to get your hands on this.

10 Infinity hearts for an infinite love. Jack and Sally Infinity Heart Ruby and Diamond Engagement Ring $899 Etsy Nothing says "forever" more than infinity. If you're looking for a ring that tells your sweetheart exactly how you're planning forever with them with a more unique touch on an engagement ring, this Jack and Sally ring should be your go-to.

11 Why settle for one skull when you can have two more on your finger? Till Death Do Us Part - Black Diamond Engagement Ring $3,225.75 Etsy This ring is the spookiest of the spooky, if you and bae are all for the gothic, eerie vibe, this is the ring for you. It's beautiful, and the two skulls holding up the diamond seem almost poetic, kind of like saying, "I'll hold you when you need me to."

12 For when you want a touch of color. Black Gold Skeleton Ruby Engagement Ring Set $899 Etsy If you're looking for dark and twisty with a hint of bright and colorful, this black gold skeleton ruby engagement set is here for you.