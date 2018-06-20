Summer is the best time to finally skip town and go on that vacay you've been dreaming of. We all need a change of scenery every once in awhile, and with the warm weather and sunshine upon us, a camping vacation is the kind of trip you need. You've decided on the adventure, so now, all you need is the right travel partner. Lucky for you, you have a sister. She's your BFF and favorite person to go on adventures with, so you two should consider some sistermoon camping ideas.

You may be wondering what a "sistermoon" is. Well, don't jump to conclusions — it's actually not a moon at all. A sistermoon is an annual trip you take with your sister each year to strengthen and celebrate your bond. Sounds perfect, right? A camping trip with your sister is the dream summer vacation, and now you can use the sistermoon as an excuse to do it.

Now it's time to pick the destination. With so many beautiful places to see in the world, make your decision easier by considering any of these seven camping ideas. As Russell from Up once said, "The wilderness must be explored," so get going with your sis, and please, don't forget the ingredients for s'mores.

1 Joshua Tree Carey Shaw/Stocksy A desert might not be your first choice for a camping destination this summer, but don't sleep on taking a trip to Joshua Tree in California. Sure, the sun will be hot during the day, but at night, it gets cool under a millennial lilac, starry sky. Rent a retro-looking camper, or a chic cabin from Airbnb for a truly unique experience.

2 The Grand Canyon Jared Ropelato/Stocksy The Grand Canyon is a grand idea for your sistermoon camping trip. You'll have endless places to explore, and can spend an entire week there if you want. Schedule a guided tour, like a mule trip down the North and South Rims of the canyon, and snap a pic for all your friends to mule over on the 'Gram.

3 Antelope Canyon luke + mallory leasure/Stocksy Antelope Canyon in Arizona is one of my top bucket list destinations, because it truly looks otherworldly. I'm not kidding when I say the slot canyon is the definition of Instagram-worthy. So, you and your sis need to take a moment for a sistermoon photoshoot together as you explore during the day.

4 The Florida Everglades Adam Nixon/Stocksy If you're looking for something different, head down south to the Florida Everglades for a unique kind of camping trip. Instead of hiking mountains, you and your sis can take some canoe and kayak trails to look at all the different wildlife in the area. Just a warning that you may get the song "Just Around The Riverbend" from Pocahontas stuck in your head while you're paddling around.

5 Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort Giphy Speaking of Disney, if you and your sis want to have the most magical camping trip possible, plan a vacay to the Campsites at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort. There's so much fun to be had like horseback riding, canoeing, and even chilling at the swimming pool with a slide. During the day, you can even take a little trip over to the Magic Kingdom to eat churros and ride Splash Mountain if that's your definition of the perfect camping trip. Don't forget to pack some cute AF Disney dad hats to wear together for some quality sister selfies.

6 Yosemite National Park Nathan Yan/Stocksy If you're looking for a camping destination that truly has it all, you and your sis need to head to Yosemite National Park. You will find mountains, sequoia trees, and gorgeous waterfalls. Plus, if you're looking to see some pretty adorable animals, Yosemite has around 90 mammal species to see, including black bears, deer, mountain lions, and Sierra Nevada bighorn sheep.