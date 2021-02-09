7 Romantic Books For Singles Who Seek A Sweet Love Story This Valentine's Day

Being single on Valentine's Day can be full of possibilities, just like the beginning of a romance novel. You never know what the day will bring. In fact, a crush can slide into your DMs, or you may get hooked on reading a new love story while relaxing on the couch. If the latter sounds enticing, then you'll want to gather up these cute and romantic books for singles, and dive into a series of meet cutes.

These reads are perfect for the single person who's seeking a sweet love story in the spirit of Valentine's Day and isn't feeling cynical about the candy, roses, and teddy bears their friends are posting on Instagram. For instance, How to Fail at Flirting by Denise Williams tells the story of a night on the town that turns into a life-altering relationship, and Love Is a Revolution by Renée Watson tells the story of someone who lies, falls in love, and learns a major lesson about self-love in the process.

After closing the back cover, you may feel inspired to take your own chance on love and tell your crush how you really feel. You also might want to continue with your Valentine's Day itinerary, complete with heart-shaped cookies and chocolate. The only way to find out is to pick one of these romantic books for singles, and open it to the first page.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. 'A Pho Love Story' by Loan Le 'A Pho Love Story' by Loan Le $20 $18 | Cafe con Libros See on Cafe con Libros Bao Nguyen and Linh Mai's love story doesn't quite begin with love in Loan Le's A Pho Love Story ($20, Cafe con Libros). In fact, they have completely different personalities and work for competing pho restaurants that are run by their individual families. One day, the universe brings them together and they instantly hit it off. Bao and Linh's story shows that love can come into your life when you least expect it.

2. 'Love Songs for Skeptics: A Novel' by Christina Pishiris 'Love Songs for Skeptics: A Novel' by Christina Pishiris $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Christina Pishiris' Love Songs for Skeptics ($15, Amazon) follows Zoë Frixos, a magazine editor who's basically given up on love. She's done with the idea, until Simon, her single BFF, moves back to town. Zoë must unravel her feelings, all while trying to save the magazine she works for.

4. 'Happily Ever Afters' by Elise Bryant 'Happily Ever Afters' by Elise Bryant $15 | Barnes & Noble See on Barnes & Noble Elise Bryant's Happily Ever Afters ($15, Barnes & Noble) will give you major heart eyes on Valentine's Day. The main character, Tessa Johnson, is a talented romance writer. When she gets accepted into a well-known writing program, she experiences a major creative block. Don't fret, though, because her best friend Caroline has a plan that includes finding Tessa a real-life love story of her own.

5. 'How to Fail at Flirting' by Denise Williams 'How to Fail at Flirting' by Denise Williams $14 | Barnes & Noble See on Barnes & Noble Flirting turns into a full-on love story in Denise Williams' How to Fail at Flirting ($14, Barnes & Noble). Truth be told, main character Naya Turner probably didn't see love coming. She's a professor with a demanding job who takes on the dating scene with the help of her BFFs. They give her a list to tackle, which includes letting a guy pick up the tab for a drink, trying a new experience, and having a casual hookup. She basically checks all of the items off with Jake, who sticks around well after the night they meet.

6. 'Love Is a Revolution' by Renée Watson 'Love Is a Revolution' by Renée Watson $19 | Pyramid Books See on Pyramid Books Love Is a Revolution ($19, Pyramid Books) by Renée Watson will leave you in total awe. This book is all about loving yourself and how life-changing unconditional love is. The story follows Nala Robertson and her new love interest, Tye Brown. Tye is an activist who does impressive work for his community. In attempt to come off just as cool and impressive, Nala tells Tye a few lies about herself. It turns into a much-needed lesson about self-love.