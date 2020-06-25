Black love stories are not written solely for Black readers, who can feel seen and understood through representation in fiction. And while non-Black people can always benefit from reading nonfiction titles about race, privilege, and the Black experience, it's just as important to read Black stories that center on love and romance rather than oppression and struggle. From sweet YA love stories to sexy romps to epic star-crossed romances, 2020 has offered some beautiful books featuring Black love stories that are must-reads for any romance lover.

While many TV shows, books, and movies now prominently feature interracial relationships, there are still far too few stories about Black people loving Black people. Even worse is when stories about intraracial Black relationships resort to harmful tropes, showing a partnership that's unequal or unhealthy. Luckily, there are plenty of fantastic Black romance authors who are working to fill that void. Whether you need a little pick-me-up or a cathartic ugly cry, these gorgeous stories centered on Black love should be on your list.

