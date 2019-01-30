It seems like no one will ever stop obsessing over Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. The married couple duo has been going strong for over a decade now, and they continue to gush about each other like no time has passed. And in my opinion, it never gets old. Judging from photos of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen on Instagram, these two are here to stay, and they’re extremely supportive and proud of each other’s many accomplishments.

Brady is the NFL’s all-time winningest quarterback, and Bündchen is among the top 10 highest-paid models in the world. On their own, they’re both superstars, but put them together and they’re a totally iconic power couple. Their swoon-worthy looks and killer careers have cemented their place as one of the most famous couples of our era. With two kids together (and one son from Brady’s previous relationship), they’ve created a beautiful life and have no signs of slowing down. If you’re in need of some relationship inspo, look no further than these photos of Brady and Bündchen living their best lives. We may not all have the media attention of these two celebs, but we can certainly dream of having a love as solid as theirs.

Christmas Cheer tombrady on Instagram Happy holidays from the Brady-Bündchen fam! This sweet Christmas morning shot shows the couple in their home celebrating time with family. Christmas is approximately one million days away now, but don’t judge me if I’m in a super festive mood.

Cheesy and Cute tombrady on Instagram Umm… where can I get one of these shirts? I’m freaking out over how cute Brady looks in this post for his wife on Lover’s Day, a holiday celebrated in Brazil on June 12. Although the pink shorts don’t exactly match his overall look, I appreciate the commitment here, and clearly Bündchen does, too.

The Avocado to Her Toast tombrady on Instagram I mean, come on, people, have you ever seen anything more endearing than a couple dressed as avocado toast for Halloween? These two are winning major points for the most creative couples costume ever. I’m convinced no two foods — and no two people — have ever been better suited for one another.

Romantic Getaway tombrady on Instagram The couple who motorcycles in Italy together stays together, right? This adventure in Capri looks like a blast, complete with matching helmets (safety first) and perfectly complementary summer blue button-downs. BRB, booking a trip to Europe as we speak.

All Smiles gisele on Instagram Brady and Bündchen have never been shy about sharing their love for one another. In this birthday post, Bündchen gushes about her superstar hubby and encourages him to “keep shining bright.” Besides the fact that this could totally be a toothpaste commercial (look at those pearly whites!), this makes me believe that true lifelong love really exists.

Supportive Fam gisele on Instagram The Pats may have taken an L in last year’s Super Bowl, but Brady still won with his beautiful family waiting in the sidelines once the game was over. His wife and kids are by his side no matter how the score plays out, and they’ll always be rooting for their favorite team.