Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are so in love that it’s almost too much for my poor heart to handle. The two stars took to Instagram this Christmas to share their love and their holiday well wishes with the world. And to be quite honest, the photos they shared are almost too sweet for words. The photos of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Christmas kiss will definitely make you believe in love again!

Brady and Bündchen both published photos of them sitting in front of their Christmas tree and sharing a kiss. In both photos, the couple looks like the total embodiment of romantic bliss and contentment. In Brady’s photo, they’re actually smiling as they kiss, so they’re definitely happy!

In the photos, Bündchen is wearing reindeer ears, making the photo all the more festive. It’s super cute!

Brady and Bündchen also had their own messages to share with their fans. Bündchen chose to wish her fans a happy Christmas in both English and Portuguese. For those of you who don’t know, Bündchen is actually from Brazil, so Portuguese is her native language!

“Wishing you all a Christmas filled with love ❤ Desejo a todos um Natal cheio de amor !” Bündchen captioned her post.

Brady, on the other hand, chose to caption his photo with lyrics from “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

“Have yourself a merry little Christmas,” Brady wrote. “Let your heart be light From now on your troubles will be out of sight... ❤️”

Here’s a look at the photos Brady and Bündchen posted to Instagram:

Brady and Bündchen have been happily married for almost a decade. But their relationship almost got off on the wrong foot when they started dating in 2006. Two months into the relationship, Brady revealed to Bündchen that he was expecting a child with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. In her book Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, Bündchen detailed what the situation was like for her at the time.

"Two months into our relationship, Tom told me his ex-girlfriend was pregnant,” Bündchen wrote. "The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down.”

This would probably be a deal-breaker for most couples, but for Brady and Bündchen made it work in their favor. When Brady and Moynahan welcomed their son Jack in 2007, Brady had already set his heart on Bündchen and they all became a blended family. Later on, Bündchen and Brady welcomed children of their own: a son Benjamin, 8, and a daughter Vivian, 5.

In a September 2018 interview with People, Bündchen revealed that she has a great relationship with Moynahan and Jack.

"I’m so grateful for [Bridget]. I know this was hard, but I couldn’t imagine my life without [Jack],” she said. “I call him my bonus child. He opened my heart in ways I didn’t even know my heart could expand.”

Overall, it sounds like Bündchen and Brady have really made a wonderful life for themselves and their children. And their photos of their Christmas kiss definitely show just that!