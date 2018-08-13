Deciding when you're ready to have sex for the first time is a deeply personal decision. It should go without saying that there is no "right" or "wrong" time for two consenting people to do the deed. As with most things, both sides of the argument present points that can feel valid, depending on your perspective. For some people who waited for marriage to have sex, their religious views played a huge role in deciding to hold off.

As someone who grew up in a family that was generally religious but not very serious about it, any expectation that I would wait until marriage was definitely not something I ever considered. However, I did attend a religious school after my mom had a mid-life crisis-esque panic that made her think I would surely turn to a life of crime and sin without god in my life. (JK, sort of.) During my time there, I had countless conversations with teachers and various adults who frequently sang the praises of waiting to have sex.

While I knew that that was definitely not the right choice for me, there are a surprising amount of married couples who waited and didn't regret it, just as there are plenty that waited and wished they hadn't. There are also plenty of people whose decisions to wait for marriage had nothing to do with religion, but rather, they just wanted to wait for someone who sex felt right with. Religious or not, when you decide to have sex is no one's business but your own. Below, perspectives from people on reddit who held off on having sex, and how they feel about their decision now.

People often waited to have sex for religious reasons. Giphy I waited. 10/10 would not do it again. It made sex this other thing in our relationship. Instead of a part of what we did. It also had to go from "that's bad" to "that's good". It's a very difficult transition to make mentally. It can take a long time. If I could do it over, I would not wait. But not so much because I think sex is great but because I would have wanted sex to be a normal thing adults did. Instead of a "don't do that until you can. It's dirty and bad now, but later it'll be good". For lots couples the later never really comes. — u/Innerouterself Yeah. It was weird, but good. We read advice and got tips. We also knew that it was important to us because of our personal values, so the awkward/difficult stuff was easier for us to put up with and work on. I would much rather have lost my virginity/ learned how to have good sex with my husband whom I love, than with some guy in high school or (as my friend did) someone she met at a party. — u/eucalyptusmacrocarpa We both were virgins because of our Christianity. 12 years later, we both regretted it. Tried an open relationship, polyamory, lots of strippers, etc... That all sucked whilst still being married, so now we are divorced and I'm living with my girlfriend who has made my life 1000% better. In case you were curious, I am now Atheist and my ex believes that rocks heal you or some shit. — u/omicron_bp