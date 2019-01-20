No matter what your relationship status, at some point in your life, you've probably had a less-than-stellar Valentine's Day. Maybe it was in the fifth grade when your crush from down the block ignored the Valentine you stuck in their mailbox, or maybe it was high school when you were the only date-less person at the dance. Whatever the case, Valentine's Day — much like New Year's Eve — has a tendency to be somewhat disappointing. Sigh. But if you've had a bad V-Day, you aren't alone, and reading these people revealing how they got dumped on Valentine’s Day might make you feel a tiny bit better. And maybe a little bad for them.

Obviously, everyone thinks of Valentine's Day as the most romantic day of the year, but with that comes a lot of pressure. Whether or not you're in a relationship, V-Day can be stressful. If you're in a relationship, you might worry that you aren't doing enough for your partner, and if you're single you might feel extra single on Valentine's Day. It's a hard day for many, but then there are those who actually got dumped on Valentine's Day. Honestly, they have my complete and full sympathy.

1 This Super Bowl bliss led to a Valentine's Day miss. Giphy The year was 2010. Sigh. Lost my virginity to this dude. In his car. On superbowl Sunday. Valentine's day comes and I'm walking on sunshine. Out of the blue I get a text from him it was short. He briefly tells me there's no connection and he's breaking up with me. I dated girls the rest of high school. — u/Khalynhink

2 This is actually the worst. Giphy Ooh okay okay - I was 17. My boyfriend of a year broke up with me over the phone while I was visiting my dad in another city. An hour later, my mother called sobbing because she'd had a knock-down drag-out fight with her boyfriend. My stepmom had been verbally abused and then called into work by her heinous boss (it was a Saturday). My poor shellshocked father, dealing with three crying women, tried to make it better by taking my stepmom and I to a movie at the end of the day. My stepmom was really late getting out of work, so we missed the movie we wanted to see and settled for something none of us really cared about, just so we'd have something to do. After the movie we went to dinner. My dad dropped my stepmom and I off in front of the restaurant and then pulled around the corner to park and was hit by an oncoming car. He was fine, but the car was totalled. Worst Valentine's Day ever. — u/hangoneveryword

3 High school sucks. Giphy First valentines day i had a boyfriend he dumped me. only he didn't even do the dumping, but made my friend tell me when i arrived to meet him with his gift. ah, high school. — u/spankenstein

4 Ugh, come on. Giphy I was once dumped on Valentine's Day, in a text message, sent from a borrowed cell phone, by a guy who had made a huge deal multiple times about how his mom had always raised him to be a gentleman. — u/wisebloodfoolheart

5 This honestly is a terrible way to be dumped. Giphy [I got dumped] on Valentines after 5 years, I'd been working on learning to cook for the past months so I could make a stunning meal. Safe to say my enthusiasm for cooking has been burnt out and I prefer my old-school noodles and pasta. — u/BoogieTheHedgehog

6 Wow. Giphy Last year the guy I was dating was planning to be out of town on Valentine's Day for work, so I was teaching a 3 hours ceramics class. For the few days leading up to Vday, he's dropping hints like he may fly in to see me to celebrate. Instead, he calls me during the 30 minute break in the middle of my ceramics class to break up with me to go back to his ex-girlfriend in a grand gesture because of the holiday. So last year I cried while teaching a ceramics class because I got dumped on Valentine's Day. — u/UrbanChicken21