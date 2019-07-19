It's that time of year again, everyone. Summer is in full swing, which means National Ice Cream Day is right around the corner. The sweet, sweet holiday — which falls on Sunday, July 21 — celebrates your favorite dessert with discounts that you won't want to miss. Better yet, some of of the National Ice Cream Day 2019 deals will help you score complimentary scoops in honor of the big day. Nothing's better than free ice cream in the midst of summer, so mark your calendars and save room for dessert.

As you could imagine, not all of the specials happening on July 21 offer free cones at no cost (that'd be a dream, though). Instead, some brands are offering BOGO deals that'll help you score a freebie after making a purchase, which is perfect if you're planning on bringing a friend along. Either way, free dessert will be totally accessible on National Ice Cream Day regardless of which deal you choose.

OK, let's get into it. The following ice cream deals feature free cones, milkshakes, ice pops, and more, so start thinking about which specials you're going to partake in on July 21. Heck, you can even try 'em all if you map out your National Ice Cream Day right.

2. Black Tap & Ample Hills Courtesy of Black Tap x Ample Hills If you're a fan of Ample Hills Creamery, then you'll love this one. According to an email from the company, the go-to ice cream shop teamed up with Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beers to create a new ice cream flavor called State Fair. The new flavor features notes of popcorn and caramel, which makes it perfect for summer (and National Ice Cream Day, of course). To celebrate the flavor, Black Tap created a special State Fair CrazyShake that's available at New York City and Las Vegas locations for a limited time. However, on July 21, the first 10 customers who visit those participating spots will be able to buy one and get the next for free. It's a pretty sweet BOGO deal, if you ask me.

3. My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream If you'd rather spend National Ice Cream Day snacking on My/Mo Mochi, don't fret. Thanks to the company's latest partnership with UNIQLO, you'll be able to do it for free. On July 21, various UNIQLO stores across the country will be giving away free My/Mo Mochi ice cream from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time. For a list of participating locations, click here.

4. Johnny Rockets Those of you who live near a Johnny Rockets location can also partake in the National Ice Cream Day fun. According to the company, anyone who orders an entrée on July 21 will be eligible for a free milkshake. If you visit, you can redeem your complimentary dessert by asking your server about the deal when you're done eating. FYI, the company has an extensive list of milkshakes on its menu — so start scanning the flavors and choose your favorite one.

5. Carvel In honor of National Ice Cream Day, the iconic soft-serve hub (Carvel, of course) will be offering a BOGO deal that you won't want to miss. According to the company, anyone who visits at any time on July 21 will be able to buy one soft-serve cup or cone and get another one for free. It's a classic deal that's hard to miss out on.

6. FrutaPOP Courtesy of FrutaPOP If you visit New York City on National Ice Cream Day and you're at least 21 years old, you can partake in a special boozy deal. Whitmans, a popular restaurant in the Big Apple, will be giving away free FrutaPOP ice pops at its Hudson Street location on July 21 while supplies last. FYI, FrutaPOP ice pops (aka "poptails" ) taste like your favorite cocktails. If you miss out on the July 21 freebie, you can buy them online. Again, you must be at least 21 years old to enjoy them, because they contain alcohol.