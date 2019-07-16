Move over National Cheeseburger Day, because National Ice Cream Day has got it going on. There are so many reasons why National Ice Cream Day is bound to be the holiday of the year. Satisfy your sweet tooth on the day by indulging in your favorite flavors at home or heading to your local ice cream parlor for a scoop. But the best way to celebrate? With free ice cream, of course! In partnership with the popular social networking app Bumble, Halo Top will be giving away thousands of free popsicles on July 21 to kick off the holiday. Check out how to get free Halo Top Pops and you'll be on your way to cooling off on a hot and long summer day.

Ice cream fans can get the promotion by downloading the Bumble app on their phone. Bumble has made the process super easy and fun. Just swipe right to match for an opportunity to claim the deal. After putting in your address, you'll get a code that you can redeem in-store at select retailers. It's seriously just like swiping for a potential cute date or awesome BFF on the Bumble app. You'll be able to swipe to match for a box of free Halo Top Pops starting at 12:00 p.m. EST on July 21, so make sure to mark your calendars for the special day.

You can also head on over to the Halo Top website at the same time to snatch a coupon for a box of Pops. They're only giving away 5,000 coupons on their site, so you'll want to make sure to hurry and get your hands on the limited deal fast.

Halo Top

If you're lucky enough to live in one of the participating locations, you'll also get the chance to experience the Halo Top pop-up freezer in real life! Halo Top pop-up freezers will be packed with free pops at local cafes, bakeries, restaurants and more. If that doesn't sound like a taste of heaven, I don't know what does. Bumble and Halo Top carefully chosen the Halo Top pop-up freezer participating cities to include some of "The Best Cities for Dating in 2019." The romantic cities that topped the list include those with tons of ideal date spots, abundant singles, and booming job markets like Austin, Charlotte, San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles.

The best part about celebrating National Ice Cream Day with Halo Top is that you won't have to worry about derailing your health. Each serving is packed with 7 to 10 grams of protein, which helps keep you feeling full throughout the day. Halo Top Pops are also super tasty. Choose from 4 delicious flavors including Mint Chip, Peanut Butter Swirl, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Strawberry Cheesecake.

Celebrating National Ice Cream Day with Halo Top and Bumble is seriously a win-win situation. For all the lovers in the crowd, there's no better place to start your summer fling than with everybody's favorite sweet treat.