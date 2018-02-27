Congratulations on your special day being right around the corner. The memories will be filled with so much love, many laughs, sweet treats, and probably a few happy tears. As excited as you are about everything that will go down on the big day, you naturally can't wait to get ready with your bridesmaids. They are your bride tribe, after all — and what better way to show off that you truly are the coolest girl tribe around than with matching bathrobes for bridesmaids?

You appreciate everything your bridesmaids have done leading up to your wedding day. They've already showered you with a bridal shower and bachelorette party, so it makes sense that you'd want to show how much you love them. Gifting each of them something like a beautiful robe to wear while you're all getting glammed up is always a good idea. Plus, you have to admit that you need that squad pic getting ready. It's a must.

These seven robes are really gorgeous, and they won't break the bank, either. Get something silky, soft, or embrace the florals. It's totally up to you. Just as long as you and your bridesmaids feel totally relaxed, stylish, and prepped to walk down the aisle, you're set.

1 Your Tribe Will Be Saying, "Thanks A Bunch" To These Floral Silk Robes Etsy Floral Bridesmaid Robes, $12.23+, Etsy These silk robes are absolutely gorgeous, and will have your friends saying, "Thanks a bunch, girlfriend." Also, who doesn't love options?! There are over 15 colors to choose from, so you're able to stick to the wedding color scheme, or get one color for you and a different color for your tribe. Your main ladies will definitely know you love them tulip much with this floral design.

2 A Silk Robe That's Perfectly Elegant Etsy Satin and Lace Bridal Robes, $24.99, Etsy The silk and lace detailing on this robe will truly make you ladies feel like the queens you are. Although, I have to admit — my favorite part is that you can customize them with "bridesmaid" and "bride" on the back in gold cursive writing. It doesn't get much classier than that.

3 Lace Be Honest, These Lace-Trimmed Robes Are Gorgeous Etsy Kimono Bridesmaids Robes, $21.99, Etsy I'm obsessed with the lace trim on these bridesmaid robes. It definitely adds something extra glam. Not only do you get to customize your bathrobes by choosing from five different colors, but there are also four different kinds of lace trim to choose from. So much lace, so little time.

4 Get Ready For The Big Daisy With These Floral Robes Etsy Cotton Bridesmaid Robes, $16+, Etsy Tell your bride tribe, "Merci bouquet" with floral robes. These are made out of cotton instead of silk, so they'll be a bit easier to wash if any makeup gets on them. You might even want to gift them to your bridesmaids to wear for your bachelorette weekend getaway, and then rock them again on the big day.

5 A Waffle Weave Robe You'll Love A Waffle Lot Etsy Short Kimono Waffle Weave Robes, $21.60+, Etsy These waffle weave robes are super cute if you're looking for a solid colored robe for your girls. They may be a simpler design than the others, but you get to pick from 20 colors and can monogram them with everyone's initials or names. Plus, these robes have pockets! Everything is instantly made better with pockets, in my opinion.

6 These Robes Are All Laced In White Etsy Cotton Lace Robes, $18+, Etsy Lace trim is always a great choice for an elegant robe look, and the contrast between the lace and the robe colors is quite stunning. There's also an option for pom pom lace trim, because who doesn't love some pom poms?