7 Mantras To Recite When You're The Only Single Person In Your Group

No matter how much you're loving the freedom of single life, being the only person in a group who's flying solo can definitely feel awkward. There's just something about watching other people connect that can make you hyper-aware of what it feels like to be on the outside. In situations like these, it can be helpful to remind yourself that you don't need to be in a relationship to live your best life. Having mantras for when you’re the only single person can help keep the good energy flowing and the bad energy at bay.

According to Pricilla Martinez, CEO of Regroop Online Life Coaching, it's normal to feel awkward or left out when hanging out with a group of friends who are all coupled up. "It can be downright painful to be reminded that relationships are happening to other people," Martinez previously told Elite Daily. "You can’t help question why a relationship is not happening to you." Even though feeling like an additional wheel can be uncomfortable, it's important that you don't let any initial weirdness ruin your day. Here are some empowering mantras that will help you stay grounded and positive when everyone around you is in a relationship.

1. "I Don't Need A Partner To Complete Me." It's true, having a partner to share moments with can be really great. However, your relationship status has nothing to do with your value or significance as a person. You are already complete.

2. "I Am Patient And Open To Love When The Time Is Right." If being in a relationship is something you want for yourself in the future, that's great, but allowing the right person to come into your life at the right time is key. Just remember, there's no need to rush.

3. "I Am Enough." Everyone is worthy of love. Even though it can be easy to doubt yourself, these powerful words of affirmation can help you reconnect to your inner strength.

4. "I Will Embrace The Teachings Of Single Life." Shutterstock Single life is filled with so many valuable lessons. It's the perfect time to explore the different facets of your identity and establish your long-term goals.

5. "I Am On My Own Path." One of the biggest pitfalls of being surrounded by couples is that it's easy to compare yourself to others. The good news is that everyone's path is different, so don't fret.

6. "Every Day Brings Me Closer To My Destiny." Ultimately, life is filled with surprises. You never know when a new love, experience, or opportunity is just around the corner. Instead of worrying, or letting yourself get bogged down in negative thought patterns, try to focus on the valuable takeaways of each day.