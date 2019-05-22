I'm sure I'm not the only one who finds summer to be the sexiest season. After a cold winter spent hibernating with bae, taking advantage of the warmer months to spice things up in the bedroom (or outside of it) is never a bad idea. Coming up with hot texts to send your partner this summer is a great way to keep your sex life on point. Whether you've been together for ages, or are still enjoying the earlier stages of dating, sending sexy messages can be a fun way to connect with your SO.

"Texting is one of the best ways of keeping a relationship interesting — you can use it to tease, tempt and flirt while you are apart," dating coach and relationship expert James Preece previously told Elite Daily. As you're going about your day, chances are your partner will definitely cross your mind. So, why not take the opportunity to build some sexual tension? "If sexting is something that makes one or both parties build desire or feel desirable, it can create a sexier environment once the couple is face to face," relationship and wellbeing coach Shula Melamed previously told Elite Daily. Here are some examples of texts to send your bae to get them in the mood.

1. A Sexy Pic. Giphy You know what they say, folks: A picture's worth a thousand words. So, if you prefer to go the visual route, sending a sexy snap will definitely amp up the sexual tension.

2. "I was thinking we could leave the AC off tonight and really work up a sweat 😉." Giphy Let's be real, warm weather is definitely a double-edged sword. Once things transition from pleasantly toasty to hot AF, getting down will likely become a very sweaty situation. Fortunately, working up a sweat can actually make sex feel extra passionate. So why fight it?

3. "The weather's so nice it's got me thinking about hooking up somewhere new." Giphy Rising temperatures also make a compelling case for getting frisky outdoors. Although it's important to note that hooking up in public could get you in legal trouble, if you decide to take the risk, it can also be a really fun way to mix things up. Even if you decide to keep your intimacy behind closed doors, just texting about a public hookup scenario will probably turn on your bae.

4. "For some reason, I can't stop thinking about how amazing it would be to jump in a pool with you. Naked." Giphy What is the point of summer if it's not finding secret spots to go skinny dipping with your SO? Again, even if you decide not to try this IRL, that doesn't mean it won't make for steamy sexting fodder.

5. "All this sunshine is really turning me on. Maybe you should come over and do something about it?" Giphy If you've never used good weather as an excuse to pounce on your partner, now would be the perfect time to change that. Mix up some refreshing cocktails, hang out on a rooftop, and let the sparks fly, folks.

6. "I'm wearing your favorite [insert clothing item], but I decided not to wear anything underneath." Giphy Imagination is a powerful thing, ya'll. Don't feel like you have to get verbally explicit or write something over-the-top to turn on your SO. Sometimes all you have to do is set the stage and let their imagination run wild.