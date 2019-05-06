If your sexual routine with bae is getting a little monotonous, a change of scenery can be an awesome way to spice things up. For many people, the thrill of having a "quickie" in public is the perfect hint of mystery to add to the mix. If you've ever wondered how to get away with a public quickie, it's important to note that having sex in public is illegal no matter which way you slice it. Depending on the situation, getting caught could result in a Class A Misdemeanor or a Class B Misdemeanor, which could lead to a hefty fine, or even jail time. So, needless to say, proceed with caution.

I spoke to sex expert Jess O’Reilly PhD, host of the @SexWithDrJess Podcast to get some tips on how to have a public quickie and minimize the chances of getting caught. "Public sex carries an element of risk, which can heighten excitement, desire, passion, and intimacy — if you balance this risk to ensure personal safety," O’Reilly tells Elite Daily. "Having sex in public is one example of an activity that can heighten passion, break the monotony and keep sex spicy." Here are her tips for trying a public quickie in the safest way possible.

1. Have 'public sex' on your own property. Giphy According to O’Reilly, you don't actually have to be in public to simulate the thrill of a public tryst. Getting down on your balcony or even in your backyard can be just as fun as a more risky locale. "You’ll enjoy the thrill of being outdoors and the threat of being watched or caught, but you can control the degree of exposure and slip back inside at any point in time," explains O’Reilly. "[But], be sure to turn off the outdoor and indoor lights so that your neighbors won’t be able to see you in action."

2. Expand your definitions of sex. Giphy "Don’t get hung up on P-V intercourse," says O’Reilly. "Time and space won’t always allow for all types of sex, so get your quickie on using your hands, lips, tongue and even toys." Remember, the more exposed you are the higher the chance of being discovered, so discretion is key.

3. You don't have to 'finish.' Giphy "There's no universal finish line for sex, but oftentimes, we become focused on reaching orgasm as the ultimate goal," says O’Reilly. "Instead of striving to climax in a public space, consider getting started in public with dirty talk, discreet touching, sexting, rubbing through clothing under the table, or other activities before moving into a private space to follow up." Public foreplay can be just as hot as doing the full-on deed. Even if you head home to reach the finish line, this doesn't take away from the fact that the chemistry has been reignited.