7 Fun Things To Do With Your Maid Of Honor ASAP For Necessary Bonding Time

When you're in wedding planning mode, it can be incredibly time-consuming. You've asked your bestie to help you out by being your maid of honor. But, you're both so tied up in wedding and bachelorette party emails, texts, and Pinterest boards, you might not have a lot of free time to spend together before the big day. That's when it's a good idea to drop everything you're doing and have a BFF date. When it's last-minute, you might need some ideas of fun things to do with your maid of honor ASAP.

There are two things I know for certain: Everyone needs a "treat yourself" day every once in a while, and best friend hangs are necessary as often as possible. That's why I'm telling you to put a MOH hangout on the books right now. There's no need to plan anything extravagant. I'll take over any planning duties for you. Just call up your bestie and pitch any of these seven fun things to do.

Let's get real, though, you're down to chill at home with your BFF doing absolutely nothing but talking (and maybe putting on some face masks). I'm just here to give you some fresh ideas that can become new favorite memories, and potentially help out with the wedding.

1. Get Manicures To Test Out Color Options For The Big Day Shutterstock With all the hard work you've been doing, you both are overdue for a spa day. A great (and also productive) way to treat yourself is by getting manicures together. You can use this as an opportunity to both test out different colors you might want for the big wedding day.

2. Attend A Mixology Class To Come Up With Your Signature Wedding Cocktail You and your fiancé/fiancée may want to have a signature cocktail served at your reception for those who are 21 and over. If you're not sure what to serve, you and your maid of honor can attend a mixology class to taste different drinks. If it's so last-minute that you can't attend a class, scrolling through Pinterest and picking out different recipes to try is always a fun idea for inspiration, too.

3. Have A Zero Planning, Pampering Session You deserve a break, so stop the planning and have a pampering session instead. Don't even think about any wedding planning at all, and instead, focus solely on you and your BFF. Treat yourselves to brunch at your favorite restaurant, and then get massages to really unwind.

4. Find A Yoga Class To Stretch It Out And Relax Shutterstock Sign up for a workout class with your MOH to stretch it out. A last-minute yoga class is the perfect chance to spend quality time with your BFF, sweat, and relieve some stress. Stop at your favorite spot for smoothies or pressed juice afterwards to keep the good vibes flowing.

5. Have A Pinterest And Wine Night At Home Sometimes, all you need to do is call up your best friend, pop open a bottle of wine, and have a chill night at home. While you're sippin' and catching up, you could go through Pinterest for some DIY ideas for centerpieces or decorations.

6. Go Shopping For Little Accessories At Your Favorite Boutiques You and your maid of honor may already have your dresses picked out for the big day, but you might still be looking for some last-minute accessories. Use a weekend to go shopping together at your favorite boutiques, or even a flea market. Look for cute jewelry that might pair well with your outfits, or even something to give your bridesmaids as a gifts.