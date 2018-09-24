As great as it is to be in a happy, healthy relationship, it can also be a little stressful to have to keep coming up with fun date ideas — specifically when you're celebrating something special with someone you love and you have no clue where you should go. But you've come to the right place, my friend! These fancy date ideas for big relationship milestones will help you figure out the ultimate date night for when something big and exciting happens. Because no, you shouldn't just treat yourself on your birthday, you guys.

If you're celebrating one month together, a year together, a promotion, or even an engagement, you might want to do something memorable and mix it up from your regular date nights. Heck, maybe you'll even go on a weekend getaway. Really, there's no limit to what you can do, and no matter what your budget is, you can find something perfect for you and your boo.

My now-fiancé and I celebrated being together for six months by going to get a couple's massage that he had booked and planned in advance and surprised me with. I'm a big planner, so he decided to take charge and it was so relaxing and romantic. But every couple is different, and if you want to plan something fun, then you've come to the right place. Read on for the best bougie dates you've got to go on, ASAP.

1 Have a progressive dinner. Giphy Ugh, I've always wanted to do one of these, so if this is what you end up picking, I'm already jealous. Basically, a progressive dinner is one in which you have one course per location. So, for example, you'll have drinks at a cool new bar, then appetizers at your local joint with the best truffle fries. Then head to your favorite restaurant for the main course, and maybe an ice cream place for dessert. It's fun, it's unique, and you can totally control how much you spend based on where you go.

2 Book a spa day. Giphy This is the peak of relaxation, isn't it? Booking an entire day filled with pampering activities — like couple's massages, facials, mud baths, and more — is a great way to show your partner how happy you are to be with them. More, Groupon has some serious local spa deals that'll help save you some dough. If you're celebrating a relationship milestone, you deserve to relax and enjoy time together. A spa day is the perfect way to do that.

3 Go for a wine tasting. Giphy If you really want to feel fancy, then look no further than a wine tasting. Most of the time, they aren't too expensive, and vineyards are just cool places to explore in general. You could even make a day of it and have lunch at the vineyard. Or, depending on the season, help harvest the grapes. Plan ahead for transportation so you can both really indulge in the wine and have a great time.

4 Go on a weekend getaway. Giphy You don't have to shell out a lot of money to feel fancy. If you want to celebrate something special, then go on a road trip for the weekend. You can go to a cool resort or Airbnb a couple of hours away so you don't spend too much money, but you're still getting out of town. More, if you don't go too far away, you can spend more on a cool place to stay or a fancy dinner out. A weekend getaway is romantic, fun, and a memorable way to celebrate any milestone.

5 Go all out at the fanciest restaurant in town. Giphy It may be simple, but there's nothing wrong with simply getting all dressed up and making a reservation at the nicest place in town. It's romantic, it's classic, and if you both go into it knowing it'll be expensive, you can plan ahead and know what to expect. If you're celebrating a big relationship milestone, then it might be worth it to shell out the big bucks for a fun, fancy date. You've come a long way and deserve to enjoy a nice time.

6 Go to an art gallery event. Giphy If you live in a city with a busy social scene, then you probably have a cool, local art gallery in town. Typically, art galleries will hold late-night events every once in a while to celebrate a new collection or just a grand opening, and even if it's not a dress-up event, it might still be fun to go to. You can sip wine, munch on appetizers, and indulge in the bougie-ness of it all.