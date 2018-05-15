We go on ‘scratcher’ dates. Drive to any gas station and buy 20$ worth of scratch off tickets. The 1$ ones. You each get 10.

The rules are you can’t scratch them at the gas station you bought them from. You gotta drive to the next station and cash in your winnings by buying more scratchers. Do this until youre broke or a millionaire.

We once had a good solid 3 hours of this. It’s fun and you’re only out 20$ in the end.

—/u/Bawbnweeve

