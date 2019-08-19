There's no denying your mom is the greatest of all time. Since day one, she may have been been your best friend, support system, and biggest cheerleader. You are always looking for an excuse to hang out with her, and fall is coming at just the right time to make that happen. Now that you're officially #adulting, you might not be able to see your mom as much as you'd like to. That's why having a list of fall things to do with mom for one-on-one time together is exactly what you need.

With the weather changing and Mother Nature showing off the most beautiful colors, you can't wait to spend every weekend exploring. There are farmers markets to visit, festivals to attend, and sights to see. If you and your mom are looking to get away for a fall break, consider any of these seven escapes.

They are absolutely perfect for quality one-on-one time so you can catch up on what's going on right now. You can also take a trip down Memory Lane and share fall stories from when you were little. No matter what you plan on doing, you know it's going to be the best time ever because you have your mom by your side.

1. Treat Yourselves To A New England Spa Retreat Shutterstock This time of year is the perfect excuse to head to where the leaves are turning every fall color imaginable. Find a charming spa retreat in New England like The Common Man Inn & Spa in Plymouth, New Hampshire. Treat yourself to facials and massages the entire weekend.

2. Live Out Your 'Gilmore Girls' Dreams In Connecticut If you and your mom are major fans of Gilmore Girls, you might want to live out your Rory and Lorelai dreams by visiting Connecticut. Find an Airbnb in a cute Connecticut town like Washington. Spend your days antique shopping, walking around, and drinking coffee.

3. Head To A Farm For All The #Throwback Fun Have throwback fun by visiting a farm that has a pumpkin patch. It'll be like when you were little and your mom helped you pick out the perfect pumpkin for carving. The best farm might also have a corn maze, hayrides, and freshly-baked apple cider doughnuts.

4. Embark On A Road Trip To See The Foliage A quick getaway could be a road trip with the intent on finding the best fall foliage. Collaborate with your mom and put together a playlist of favorite songs so you can share your music with each other. Be spontaneous from start to finish, and stop whenever you see something that catches your eye.

5. Make A Fall Festival Bucket List And Check Off As Many As Possible Shutterstock There are so many cool events happening this time of year. From Insta-worthy pumpkin festivals to witchy happenings in Salem, there's something out there for you and your mom. You could even create a bucket list and make it your mission to check off as many festivals as possible.

6. Start A Book Club And Discuss Over PSLs With the weather cooling down, it's the perfect time to dive into a great book. Start a mini book club with your mom. Imagine taking a day trip to a quaint nearby town, sitting in a cozy reading nook, and drinking Pumpkin Spice Lattes. That sounds like the best kind of situation to me.