Trust me when I tell you that it's "a whole new world" at Disney in the fall. From pumpkin decorations to fall-flavored treats, Disney is sprinkled with an extra bit of pixie dust when autumn rolls around. It's my favorite time to visit the park because I love wearing my Disney sweaters, eating pumpkin spice-flavored churros, and running into Disney characters dressed up in their Halloween costumes. You know the day isn't complete if you don't walk away with photos, and I know all the fall pics to take at Disney this time of year.

Consider me your Disney tour guide to raking in a ton of Instagram likes. Of course, you have to get the typical snaps like a selfie in front of the castle and one of you screaming while you're going down Splash Mountain, but for the special shots you can only get at fall, I have a list just for you. Think of these seven fall pics to take as a scavenger hunt. Try snapping as many as you can, and you're guaranteed to have the #BestDayEver. Then, use a fall-inspired Disney caption for your post, and you'll be able to cherish these memories forever on the 'Gram.

1. Snap A Foodie 'Gram Of Your Fall-Themed Treat Rachel Chapman Some people go to Disney for the rides, while other people head there for the characters. I specifically go for the food. With Halloween right around the corner, Disney always features limited-time treats on their menus that'll make you seriously drool. Not only are they delicious, but they're also beautifully decorated. You almost don't want to eat them, but that's what a picture is for. Take a quick snap so you can remember what it looked like, and then take a huge bite.

2. Order A Pumpkin Spice Latte At Starbucks And Take A Pic Of It In Front Of The Castle Fall should honestly be renamed "PLS season," because that's all I can think about this time of year. If you're a PSL lover, you'll want to stop by the Starbucks on Main Street and order a PSL. Before taking your first sip, snap a pic of it in front of the castle. Caption the pic, "Lovin' fall days at Disney a latte."

3. Snap A Pic In Front Of The Massive Mickey Pumpkin Or Pumpkin Decor If I could, I would hired Disney to decorate my apartment, because they always go all out. For fall, there are pumpkins and fall leaves everywhere. Get your Disney crew together for a picture in front of the giant Mickey-shaped pumpkin on Main Street.

4. Snag A Pic With The Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington Rachel Chapman Fall makes me want to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas over and over again. Luckily, Jack Skellington is back in the parks. Either grab a selfie with the Pumpkin King himself at his meet and greet, or take a ride on the Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland to see your favorite characters from the movie.

5. Take A Selfie In Your Fall-Themed Mickey Or Minnie Ears I couldn't wait to get my hands on the candy corn Minnie ears. If you're anything like me, you'll also need to become a new owner of some fall Mickey ears, which means it's time for an ear selfie.

6. Take A Cute OOTD Pic In Your Disney Sweater Fall is all about cozy sweaters, and as a Disney fan, I'm sure you have a few you can't wait to wear. Snap a cute #OOTD pic in your throwback sweater and boots. Make it pop by taking your pic in front of one of the many Disney Instagram walls.