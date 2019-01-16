It's coming to the end of second week in January, and I'm getting a little desperate. TBH, it feels like no amount of blankets or hot showers can warm me up, and if you're living in New York City, you know exactly what I mean. Woof. Luckily, though, one of my fave convenience store chains is saving the day by offering the coziest deal imaginable. If you haven't already taken advantage of 7-Eleven's $1 hot drink deal through Feb. 12, it's seriously coming in clutch this winter season, by offering a variety of hot drinks for only a buck. I'm so down.

While 7-Eleven can't control the weather in any way, shape, or form, they can offer a glorious deal on hot drinks for their ice cold customers to warm up with. Right now, for a limited time only, you can snag yourself a small hot beverage for only a dollar at participating 7-Eleven stores, according to a press release. You can choose from a variety of flavored coffees, exotic brews, hot tea, and hot chocolate, with a selection of sweeteners, creamers, syrups, and toppings for no extra charge. Just make sure you take advantage of this steal deal ASAP, though, because it won't be around for long. In fact, you'll only be able to take advantage of it until Feb. 12, so you'll certainly want to act fast.

You may be wondering if this deal covers the convenience store's latest and greatest creation, the Chips Ahoy Hot Chocolate, and it brings me pleasure to say that the newest drink is — in fact — included. If you haven't already tried 7-Eleven's Chips Ahoy Hot Chocolate, it combines the taste of warm cookies with rich hot cocoa, and TBH, sipping it is a total experience in itself. In fact, it'll bring you all the way back to the good old days of watching cartoons, munching on cookies, and sipping milk after school. If you couldn't tell, I'm a big fan.

Once you've managed to sip your way through all of the hot drinks that 7-Eleven has to offer, you'll probably want something to warm up with in the comfort of your own home. So if that's actually the case, I highly recommend giving Land O' Lakes' Cookie-Flavored Hot Chocolate a shot. It's super quick to make, it tastes just like a pippin' hot cookie, and you can choose from four tasty flavors: Snickerdoodle, Gingerbread, Warm Oatmeal Cookie, and Sugar Cookie. Dayum. And, lucky for you and me, Land O' Lakes Cookie-Flavored Hot Cocoa Mix Variety Packs are currently being sold on Amazon for $12. Honestly, I'm already dying to buy some for myself.

Very few things in life make me happier than getting in on a solid drink deal — especially right now, when all of New York City seems to be enveloped inside of an ice-cold meat locker. Luckily, there are so many hot drinks to choose from at 7-Eleven for only a dollar, making my day exponentially warmer and cheerier. So if those dollar drinks aren't keeping you warm this month, you're definitely missing out.