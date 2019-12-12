To keep you caffeinated this holiday season, 7-Eleven is offering a chance to grab cheap coffee through the end of the year. In fact, 7-Eleven's $1 coffee deal for December is going to have you making pit stops between your last-minute errands and shopping trips. It's great for fueling up without dipping into your holiday budget.

To take advantage of $1 any-sized hot coffee deal, you'll need to have a registered account with 7-Eleven. If you don't already have one, download the 7-Eleven app to register for free. Once you've done so, you can get whatever hot coffee you desire, in any size you want, all for just $1 using 7REWARDS. The caveat is that you can only order a maximum of four cups per day. But that means that you can snag up to four $1 coffees every day through Dec. 31. That's enough coffee to keep you in the holiday spirit.

This limited-time deal is only available at participating locations, so you may want to check the 7-Eleven near you to make sure it is honoring the $1 coffee deal. And unfortunately, no matter how much you wish you could grab $1 cold brew, this deal is only available for hot coffees. However, you can still get any latte you want for $1, including the new Gingerbread Latte and any of the seasonal flavors.

Again you'll need to sign up for the free 7REWARDS program for the deal, and then you'll also get access to other exclusive offers.

While you're at 7-Eleven, you might want to get your hands on the new Mountain Dew Merry Mash-Up Slurpee. The cranberry and pomegranate-flavored soda was introduced during the 2018 holiday season, but this is the first time it is available in Slurpee form. You can find the Merry Mash-Up Slurpee at participating 7-Eleven locations just in time to celebrate the holidays with this festive flavor mix. This is a limited-time product, so make sure you check one out before they're gone.

Stop into a 7-Eleven before the Mountain Dew Merry Mash-Up Slurpee and the $1 any size hot coffee deal disappear.