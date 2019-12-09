There's a new Slurpee out for the holidays, and it's a change of pace from the traditional holiday flavors you're used to. 7-Eleven's Mountain Dew Merry Mash-Up Slurpee is a blend featuring your favorite soda and fruity flavors. It's a far cry from the peppermint mocha and egg nog flavors you're used to seeing in the winter.

As of Dec. 6, the Mountain Dew Merry Mash-Up Slurpee is available at participating 7-Eleven stores in participating locations. It's the first time the bright red soda is being offered as a frozen beverage at 7-Eleven, since it was originally introduced as Mountain Dew's cranberry and pomegranate-flavored soft drink during the 2018 holiday season The Mountain Dew Merry Mash-Up Slurpee is a limited-edition item, so you'll want to go hunt one down at your local 7-Eleven store before it vanishes from menus.

The Mountain Dew Merry-Mashup soft drink is also making a comeback this Christmas, so you'll be able to enjoy the soda version if you're not in the mood for a frozen treat. Whether you drink it on its own or as a holiday cocktail mixer, the sweet cranberry and pomegranate flavors will surely satisfy your taste buds. Fans on social media have spotted the product at a whole slew of stores, including Target, Walmart, Giant, and other retailers, so make sure to scan the shelves for the soda's red, green, and white packaging the next time you're doing your holiday shopping. It looks like it'll be gone come January, because as of publication, the official Mountain Dew website says there are only 19 more days left to sip it.

7-Eleven is spreading even more holiday cheer this season with a special LED light-up digital message cup that's now on sale at participating stores for a limited time. You'll be able to personalize the scrolling LED message banner with custom text such as "Happy Holidays" by connecting your smart phone through a Bluetooth connection. To get started, you'll need the "Hello Cup" app, which is available for download for Apple iOS and Android users. On the app, you'll be able to write a message of up to 250 characters that'll light up on your cup. You'll even get to jazz up your message by changing the font, brightness, and more. Available at participating 7-Eleven stores with either red or blue lights, the customizable digital message cup has a suggested price of $24.99.