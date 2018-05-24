When you fall head-over-heels in love with a big dream, it's really on your mind every waking moment. Your dreams are what push you to be the best version of yourself. They're also what make you so unique. They might not align with anyone else's expectations, because they're meant to make your soul feel fulfilled. There are certain dreams to pursue in your 20s that have such a good chance of coming true, you might as well embrace them ASAP.

Your 20s may be a challenging time figuring out this thing called adulting, but your mindset, passionate wanderlust, and drive to succeed are all the essential ingredients to pursue those dreams of yours. In your 20s, you're growing into the adult you want to be, and learning that your dreams can only be conquered if you take action.

Sure, there will likely be a few dreams you leave behind, but that just means the other ones needed to take priority. The only thing worse than sitting idly in your 20s, is having to look back and think how one ounce of effort could have gotten you that much closer to your goal. So, if you'd rather look back on your 20s and smile at the moments you acquired exactly what you wanted, chase these seven dreams and don't stop.

1 Move To Your Dream City Lauren Naefe/Stocksy Have either New York City or Los Angeles been your dream city since day one? It might be a really big change for you, but if you're serious about your passion for living in your dream city, you need to do yourself a favor and give it a try. Don't let the fear of a new place keep you from making your dream come true.

2 Meet One Of Your Idols Or Role Models, If Possible Sean Locke/Stocksy Is there someone you've always looked up to as a role model? Well, you need to meet them in your 20s. Why? Meeting them face-to-face will allow you to ask them a few questions about how they got to where they are today. Hopefully, they'll be able to explain that their success really was a journey. Your dreams don't just poof into existence, and you need to hear that from someone you idolize.

3 Work For Your All-Time Favorite Company Michela Ravasio/Stocksy It's never too early to start sealing the deal for the company or organization on your dream board. Get in contact with someone who works there, send out your resume, or build whatever work experience you need to be a qualified candidate for the role. You deserve the position you've always dreamed of with a company that sets your soul on fire.

4 Turn Your Passion Into A Profession Clique Images/Stocksy Have you always loved sculpting, or do you blog on the regular? You deserve to see if you can take this passion of yours to the big leagues. Think about it — the pros weren't born professionals. They took the same chance I'm telling you to take right now. All they had was a dream and talent. Sound familiar? You got this, now run with it.

5 Visit The Top Places On Your Travel Bucket List Kristen Curette Hines/Stocksy Make your passport your new BFF, and explore all of the beautiful places you dream of at night. The wanderlust is so strong in your 20s, and this is the best decade in your life to go out and see the world. Whether you jet-set solo or with your besties by your side, experiencing these destinations will bring you so much happiness.

6 Live On Your Own And Support Yourself Jovo Jovanovic/Stocksy There's so much satisfaction in knowing that your little apartment and well-being are all provided by you. You are the breadwinner in your life, and that feeling of respect for yourself is unparalleled. Get it done like a boss, girl.