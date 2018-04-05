Envisioning yourself in your dream city is on repeat, whether you're awake or asleep. You feel like you truly belong there, and the entire vibe of this incredible speaks to your soul on a whole other level. It's invigorating when you imagine moving to your dream city, but the hardest parts are packing up, going, and straying from your original game plan.

There are many unknown factors when it comes to living in an entirely new city and maybe even a new state. It can definitely be a bit intimidating at first, but you might regret it down the road if you don't embrace the opportunity as soon as possible. If you really sit down and think about it, this is the prime stage in your life to just go for it. Those excited butterflies in your stomach aren't synchronized, so why should you be all of the time?

For once (and you'll know when the time is right), jump into an idea that is embedded with so many awesome visions for yourself. You are an investment, and the more stock or interpersonal currency you put towards yourself, the happier you will be. If a city has its grips on you, and you can already see yourself unpacking your things there, then it's definitely time. Whether your dream city is in California, New York, or somewhere else, there are several reasons you should grant yourself this one wish.

1 You Might Regret It If You Don't Go For It Now Giphy Your 20s is chock full of ambition, drive, and dreams. If you overlook the main dream you've always wanted for yourself, you may be setting the stage for so much regret — and that's no place you want to be. The agonizing thing about time is that it only keeps going, and you can't go back. If you never act, it will remain that way.

2 You Could Make So Many New Friends Giphy How awesome would it be to find a dope new crew of friends in your dream city? And even if you don't end up staying forever, you'll have friends near and far. Some say you can learn so much about a city or place by meeting the people in it. So, it's a win-win for ya.

3 You'll Learn To Trust Your Gut More Giphy In your 20s, you might feel like you shouldn't act on impulse or follow through with all of your dreams because of adulting. When you ditch an initial plan and embrace a new one that involves your dreams, you'll really start to trust your gut. Now, this doesn't mean that you've learned to run with every sporadic idea, but you've learned to follow those butterflies sometimes.

4 You Won't Underestimate Your Dreams Giphy When you fulfill one of your big dreams in your 20s, you feel so unstoppable. You stop putting your dreams on the shelf and deeming them as things that are unattainable, solely because they are "dreams". Turning your dreams into reality will allow you to value them so much more.

5 You'll Truly Grasp Your Independence Giphy "All the women who are independent, throw your hands up at me." You're definitely humming that Destiny's Child song right now, but those independent feels are all too real. When you're trekking along in your dream city, you are really living for you and handling your business. If that's not independence at its finest, I don't know what is.

6 You Could Land Your Dream Job Giphy Your dream city might include that ideal job you could see yourself totally slaying. Or, because you are so driven to experience this dope city, you could unexpectedly stumble into a field you never would have imagined being a good match if you didn't move there. Those opportunities are waiting, so go get them.