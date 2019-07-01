Every Disney girl knows that when it comes to old-school romance, Beauty and the Beast is basically the be-all and end-all fairytale (go ahead — fight me on that). It's a tale that's old as time, and also has it all, including sensational music that’s sure to tug on your heartstrings, and a powerful message about not judging a book by its cover. Luckily, there are a plethora of Disney wedding ideas inspired by Beauty and the Beast. Because obvi, this fairytale provides the perfect theme when you're saying your "I do's."

So, it may not be realistic for you to tie the knot in an epic gothic castle. And I think it’s safe to say you won’t be able to snag a talking teacup for the reception, either. But that doesn’t mean you can’t pay homage to the film in other ways. Between stunning centerpieces that evoke the same aesthetic as the film to decor that reflects certain characters or themes from the film, there are so many ways to incorporate some fairytale romance into your own big day. Because let’s be honest — Belle and the Beast taught each other important lessons, and they forged a meaningful bond that was the total opposite of superficial.

So, seeking your own happily ever after? Consider these charming wedding ideas inspired by this classic love story.

Be Our Guest Giphy Set the tone for a Beauty and the Beast wedding with your invitations — this gives guests a taste of what’s to come. Including the text “Be Our Guest,” of course, and an image that makes a reference to the film, like the enchanted rose, or the enchanted mirror. You might even have your invitations cut on templates in the shape of a castle. Attendees are sure to get the hint that your big day will be inspired by the Disney fairytale.

A Library Love Giphy If there’s one thing that distinguishes Belle from the other Disney princesses, it’s her endearing affinity for books. She’s instantly captivated by the Beast’s epic collection, and to boot, she helps him to gain confidence by teaching him to read. So, why not integrate some elements into your wedding that are inspired by her passion for literature? Channel your own inner bookworm by hosting the reception at a local library. Or, you could also hold your engagement photo shoot at a library. While surrounded by bookshelves, you and your boo are bound to look fit for a fairytale. If you want to indulge your bibliophile side even further, Bridal Musings suggests giving attendees secondhand books as wedding favors or naming the tables after your favorite novels. Or, take a cue from Bridal Guide and place framed quotes about love from classic novels on the reception tables.

Enchanted Centerpieces Giphy There are so many different centerpiece ideas that can give a subtle nod to Beauty and the Beast. The enchanted rose in a glass case is one idea that’s instantly recognizable. And elegant candelabras will surely tie the whole theme together while adding a touch of drama to the whole affair.

Belle-Inspired Bridesmaids Giphy Who could forget Belle’s breathtaking yellow ballgown? Incorporate the iconic dress into your wedding by dressing all of your bridesmaids in yellow. You could go several different routes with this. Either have all of your bridesmaids sport the same golden gown, or allow them to choose from different silhouettes in the same hue. Just be sure to select the right shade of buttery dandelion. While you’re at it, why not buy some Beauty and the Beast inspired bridal accessories as a token of your appreciation? For example, you might give each bridesmaid a pendant locket. You can engrave the locket with a Beauty and the Beast-inspired message (like “beauty lies within”) or add charms that make references to the film, like a clock or a rosebud.

Tea Time Giphy Without a doubt, Mrs. Potts and Chip are among the most lovable characters in Beauty and the Beast. Pay tribute to them and add some Disney flair to the reception tables by placing a china set with chipped teacups at the centerpiece. Or, why not replace your cocktail reception with tea time? You could even combine both concepts and offer guests tea-infused adult libations.