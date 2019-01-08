12 Stunning Photos Of Disney-Inspired Weddings For Your Happily Ever After

Sure, Disney movies might give us a mildly inflated understanding of what true love really looks like, but when you find your ~one~, it really can feel like you've found your happily ever after. This is probably why it seems like so many people flock to Disney every year. When you're passionate about the magic the Disney-verse creates, it makes sense to want to make it part of your life. And what better way to do just that than with a Disney-inspired wedding? These stunning photos of Disney-inspired weddings are so incredibly cute, you'll want to book Cinderella's Castle for your special day ASAP.

Most Disney movies feature bold, beautiful colors throughout, impressive costumes, and gorgeous settings — all of which can factor in and make for some pretty spectacular weddings IRL. From Beauty and the Best to Princess and the Frog to Robin Hood, there are so many storyline aspects you can include on your special day. You can reserve the Disney touches for table decorations; you can order a Disney-inspired wedding dress and embrace your inner princess; you can transform your reception hall into a whole new world of imagination — the possibilities for Disney-inspired weddings are endless.

If you're a sucker for Disney romance, you're definitely not alone. Brides from all over the country (and even Russia) are right there with you. If the idea of a Disney-inspired wedding has crossed your mind, or you simply want to appreciate the beauty of it all, read on.

1 There's something there that wasn't there before Jodi Anne Photography This couple took a page out of Beauty and the Beast and beautifully imitated the scene from the movie when Belle and the Beast are about to have their fancy diner. So freaking beautiful.

2 A little touch of Disney Dawn Browne Ty and Ashley got engaged in front of Cinderella's castle in Disneyland, so they knew Disney was going to be incorporated in their wedding day somehow, PopSugar reported. Each table at the reception was decorated based on a Disney movie, and Ashley wore an Alfred Angelo Disney wedding gown.

3 Can you say Arabian Nights? Shira Weinberger If you spent your entire childhood singing "A Whole New World" and "Friend Like Me," then this is the perfect wedding decor for you — with just the right amount of Disney decor and classiness galore.

4 A Princess needs her girl squad Marina Fadeeva In 2015, BM Weddings, a wedding planning company that had just worked on a wedding for Disney Russia, and Russia-based photographer Marina Fadeeva brought Nikita and Valentina's fairytale love to life on their wedding day. Each bridesmaid was dressed like an actual princess, and the bride embodied Cinderella herself. So magical.

5 This perfect elopement is everything Dawn Browne While some people choose to have a large wedding with hundreds of people, others would prefer to have a more intimate wedding, like a low-key elopement. In this shoot, photographer Dawn Browne captured a couple who chose the latter. They added a hint of vintage to their wedding outfits and included some hidden Mickeys for a little Disney tribute.

6 This Belle-inspired yellow wedding dress is giving me life atimelesscelebration on Instagram This bride chose to model her wedding after Beauty and the Beast, too. Can you blame her?! The colors! That headpiece! Those roses! My heart can't take it.

7 Robin Hood? More like Rob(b)in' My Heart sugarpeachproductions on Instagram Your Disney-inspired wedding can be based off whichever story most resonates with you. For this couple, it was Robin Hood, and here, they imitated the waterfall scene from the movie. So precious!

8 Honestly, Rapunzel IRL kiamariestone on Instagram Rapunzel came into the Disney world a little later than most of the other princess, but Tangled has just as many beautiful scenes that can easily be incorporated into your wedding day. This bride's hair and flowers are both Rapunzel-inspired elements.

9 She was not late, late, late for her very important date jessicaephotography on Instagram If you found your happy place down the rabbit hole, touches of Alice in Wonderland can make the perfect addition to your Disney-inspired wedding. This tea party is everything.

10 Ariel would definitely be proud Jess Palatucci Photography Honestly, the decor at this wedding alone is all the The Little Mermaid inspo you need. But the bride's hair and soft dress make two truly gorgeous and unique finishing touches.

11 A bayou-inspired bash Jess Palatucci Photography If you've kissed plenty of frogs in your day and you finally found your prince or princess charming, embrace your inner Princess Tiana with inspo from this gorgeous Princess and the Frog wedding.