Let me be clear: There's nothing shameful about masturbating. When you're in college and sharing a tiny dorm room with a stranger, you certainly have the right to your own privacy. If you're a fan of solo sex, but don't want your roommate to notice your vibrators, there are totally ways to ensure your discretion. For example, buying discreet sex toys and securing a hiding place can be great places to start.

It should go without saying that anyone who judges you for using sex toys isn't worthy of your friendship. If you want to be open about your sex life, that's totally your prerogative. However, living with a roommate means peacefully coexisting and respecting their boundaries. Consider having a conversation with them at the beginning of the semester, in order to discuss your respective comfort levels. When you share a small space with someone, there's nothing wrong with wanting to keep some things to yourself.

Although I don't have a go-to guide for ironing out roommate spats, I do have discreet vibrator recommendations. Check out the following toys that could easily be mistaken for a mundane item in your dorm, so you can prioritize your privacy and your pleasure.

Adoreme's Wearable Panty Vibrator Adoreme Wearable Panty Vibrator $23 | Amazon This vibrator is also a wearable panty, which you control with a remote. It also doesn't look like your typical vibe or dildo: It resembles a clam shell with a bulbous tail. Additionally, it offers clitoral and anal stimulation, thanks to the beads on the end.

Satisfyer's Pro Traveler Satisfyer Pro Traveler $40 | Satisfyer This product is a great option if you're in the market for a sly toy. When this clitoral stimulator is closed, it could be mistaken for anything from a phone charger to a makeup compact. It works by stimulating your clitoris with air suction and pulsation technology.

Unbound's Saucy Vibrator Saucy $69 | Unbound This toy is out of this world — pun intended. Resembling a spaceship or saucer, it also has a very broad number of modes of stimulation.

Womanizer's 2GO Lipstick Vibe Womanizer 2GO $99 | Womanizer This toy is a clitoral stimulator that could easily blend in with the rest your makeup supplies! Resembling a chic lipstick tube, this sex toy will blend in with all of your must-have beauty staples.

Chakrub's Natural Crystal Dildo Chakrub Natural Crystal Dildo $179 | Babeland This toy is honestly so beautiful that if I had one, I'd want to display it. Made out of rose quartz, this dildo is great for the dual purpose of looking and feeling amazing.

Plus One's Bullet Plus One Bullet $10 | Amazon If you're a no-frills person, you might like this classic bullet vibrator. This toy is so easy to conceal because you can fit it in your hand and hide it in a pinch. It makes for a quick fix, in more ways than one.