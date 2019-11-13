7 Cozy Airbnbs Near Kennebunkport For A Dreamy Holiday Getaway With Bae

The holidays are coming up, and you and bae may want to get away. You might want to check out of your city and into a quaint cottage in a town that resembles your favorite Hallmark movie. Look no further than the cozy Airbnbs in Kennebunkport and Kennebunk that are made for a dreamy trip with the love of your life.

To say the least, they'll make you want to take extra time off of work and ditch the skyscrapers for a while. From the second you see the beach off the deck of your cabin or chic apartment, you'll dream about leaving the subways and commuter traffic behind. You'll fall in love with the way the air smells like a campfire, and how each room of your rental is decorated with seashells, ocean drawings, and other nautical details.

Most notably, you'll be in adventure mode, and want to explore the area with bae. Kennebunkport is filled with shops, docks, art galleries, and all kinds of restaurants you'll both enjoy. According to TripAdvisor, it's also very close to towns like Kittery where you can check out the outlets or see a lighthouse. Just check into one of these seven Airbnbs first for a dreamy holiday getaway with your SO.

1. This Apartment Is Adorable And Centrally-Located Airbnb The first of these Airbnbs is an adorable loft apartment that's very centrally-located. After tossing your bags into your cozy room, you and bae can take a quick walk to the nearby beaches and the excitement in Dock Square. During your stay, be sure to save some time for taking pics on your phone of the space and all its unique details. You'll want to remember it for sure.

2. This Private Room Is Nestled Into A Farm House Airbnb If you and bae are used to the city life, then staying at a farm house in Kennebunkport will definitely be a nice change of pace. You'll enjoy breakfast in a peaceful setting, or sip coffee before playing a lively game of soccer. When you want to explore, your host will give you suggestions on where you can rent bikes or hike to stunning #views.

3. This Charming House Is Made For A Couples' Retreat Airbnb The holidays are meant to be spent with the people you love. And at this charming house in Kennebunkport, you can take a getaway with your entire crew. It sleeps up to 15 people, so you and other couples can retreat into the woods for a few nights of campfires, s'mores, and relaxing hangs. What more could you ask for?

4. This Loft Apartment Is Pet-Friendly And So Chic Airbnb At this pet-friendly loft in Kennebunk, you can #vacay with your two loves: your dog and your SO. You can roam around the beaches and beautiful town, and fall asleep under the stars thanks to the skylight in your bedroom. You simply have to pay an extra fee of $25 to $35 per night, depending on the size of your fluff.

5. This Cottage Is So Luxe And Relaxing Airbnb Just because you're on vacation, you don't necessarily want to give up your everyday luxuries. Where some people may want to go camping on the coast, you may want to hook your phone up to the WiFi and enjoy the gourmet-style kitchen of this cottage in Kennebunk with your love. That's totally OK, and you'll likely feel like a local when you cook a delicious meal and cuddle up for the night.

6. This House Is Loaded With Amenities To Enjoy Airbnb Arguably one of the best parts of going on a trip is enjoying all kinds of amenities you couldn't at home. This may be a fire pit or a deck that's completely decked out with lights for romantic nights with bae. This gorgeous house in Kennebunk has all the amenities you're looking for this holiday season, and more.