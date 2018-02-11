7 Clever Valentine's Cards To Give To The Wittiest Partner Ever

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, it's time to make sure you've got your bae's card and gift on lock. Some might consider greeting cards to be a bit archaic, which is why choosing a more unconventional card is a great way to put a smile on their face, without getting too sappy. That's not to say that sappiness is bad, but if you want to go the sentimental route, then your best bet is a handwritten love letter on some nice stationary. For the rest of us, a clever Valentine's Day card will do.

At its essence, the greeting card you choose will certainly send a message about how you view your partner and your relationship. And while that may sound kind of intense, it's always a good idea to remember that, sometimes, the things we love most about someone are their small quirks. If your Valentine is someone who's got wit for days, then choosing the perfect card for them might take a bit of effort. But the look on their face when they read it will be more than worth it. If you're not sure which direction to go in, here are seven witty greeting cards for just about every type of funny bae.

1. For The Bae Who Loves To Text

If your significant other is the kind of person who loves to shamelessly blow up your phone, then this card is definitely for them. Few things have the power to ease your mind like a partner who doesn't care one bit about being aloof. Staying in communication is a necessary (and often lacking) element to many relationships these days, so count your blessings.

2. For The Bae Who Loves Innuendos

If you've been #blessed with a boo who has a dirty mind, then congratulations, it's time to celebrate their low-key obsession with you and your beautiful bod. And there's absolutely nothing wrong with finding an excuse to toot your own horn from time to time.

3. For The Bae Who Loves Stranger Things

I am sick and tired of people throwing shade at this show for being "overrated". If there's no one you'd rather snuggle up with while marathoning this juicy, '80s-inspired thriller, then it's pretty much guaranteed that your bae feels the same way.

4. For The Silly (And Maybe Slightly Gassy) Bae

Because, come on. We all know being able to fart in front of your partner without feeling too embarrassed is a huge relationship milestone. If you're dating a goofball who won't mind you poking a little fun, this is a hilarious card.

5. For The Hipster Bae

At this point, lumberjacks are definitely going to need to find another wardrobe staple, because hipsters have made it clear that flannel is now theirs until the end of time. So why not show your hipster bae some love with a card featuring a flannel-clad stalker on it?

6. For The Technology-Obsessed Bae

It's true. No matter how much we try to practice moderation when it comes to cell phone usage, that doesn't stop us from spending the first and last half hour of our days scrolling through various form of social media. But at least you have someone you like to do it with.

7. For The Bae Who Doesn't Mind Getting Political

OK, I'm not gonna lie, I'd be pretty pissed if my boyfriend had the audacity to get me a Valentine's Day card with this dude on it, but I know that not everyone feels that way. Plus, let's be honest: Its message is V accurate. If you've given your bae a fair share of sentimental cards over the course of your relationship, and they aren't afraid to get laugh at some political jokes, then go for it.

Regardless of the card you choose to snag for your SO this Valentine's Day, just remember to have fun with it!

