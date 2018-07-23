7 Brutally Honest Phases Of Going On Summer Vacation With Your Partner, So Get Ready

No matter how long you’ve been dating your partner, there are almost always relationship "things" that will be a struggle. Your first fight, meeting the parents, and your first trip together are all major relationship milestones, but the thing is, they aren’t all easy. Your first fight will be a thing, but so will your first trip. So, these brutally honest phases of going on summer vacation with your partner are definitely things that you need to know, because it isn’t all laughter and hot sex.

But, you know, there’s that too.

Really, though, going on a summer vacation with your boo is super exciting. Whether you’re going for a weekend, a week, or even longer, getting out of town with your partner is certainly a special experience. Hotel room sex? I mean, come on. It doesn’t get any hotter. The thing is, though, going on a trip with your partner will also include some drama, probably. Like, if there isn’t any drama, then I’m sorry but who are you and what planet did you come from?

If you live with your partner before you go on your summer vacation, then maybe some of these brutal phases won’t be as brutal, but vacations are different, and your relationship might very well change after.

Picking where you want to go will be a whole thing. Giphy Once you’ve decided that y’all want to go on summer vacation, you have to figure out where you want to go, obviously. Maybe you’re wanting a Mexican getaway, but your partner’s passport is expired. (Been there, it sucks.) Or maybe you’re wanting a beach and they’re wanting mountains and camping. It’s kind of frustrating to compromise on a destination, but it’s necessary — unless you’re a billionaire and can just jet off all across Europe, in which case, more power to you. Most likely, though, you’ll have to settle on a location, and it doesn’t really get easier after that.

Then, booking everything will also be stressful. Giphy Just because you agreed on a location doesn’t mean you’re in the clear just yet, honey. You’ve got to figure out your budget for this whole shindig, and decide whether you’re flying or driving. Are you staying in a hotel, a hostel, or an Airbnb? Are you doing activities once you get there? Eating out all the time? You’ve got to be on the same page about these things before you leave or it’s going to be a hell of a trip. And not in a good way.

Whether it’s by plane, train, or automobile — buckle up. Giphy So, it’s time for your trip and you’re just so happy to get on the road and get going, right? LOL, no. This might be the most trying time of your vacay. It doesn’t matter if you’re flying or driving — you’re about to learn a whole lot about your partner. The first trip my boyfriend and I took together was to Colorado for Valentine’s Day. Sure, it was gorgeous once we got there, but it required an eight-hour drive in which he learned how tiny my bladder is, and I learned how to pee into a water bottle in a moving vehicle. Fun times.

When you just have to go. Giphy Listen, girls poop. I know, I know, shocking. If you already live with your partner prior to your vacation, then you might have already tackled the poop issue. But maybe not. Either way, once you get to your destination, you’re going to have to go to the bathroom. It’ll be awkward, but just let it out. It’s not worth holding it in just to maintain some form of ladylike composure. It’s just not.

Activities, anyone? Giphy Likely, you’ll have already discussed if there are any activities you’ll want to do once you get to your vacation destination. But, when you’re there, the issue of when to do what will arise. And that means that the fundamental issue of who’s lazy and who isn’t will need to be addressed. If your partner wants more downtime and you don’t, it’ll be frustrating, and vice versa. But, you have to deal with it. This is bound to happen, probably pretty soon after you arrive. So get ready, because you’re going to argue.

Who needs sleep? Giphy It is one of my fundamental beliefs that there are two types of people on vacations. There are the good kind, who believe that a vacation is a time for rest, and that sleeping in is totally OK, and should be encouraged. And the other kind, who like to get up with the sun and make the most of their day. I get it, you’re in a gorgeous location, you’re not there for long, and you should savor it. But, if you and your partner are two different kinds of people when it comes to sleeping in on vacation, prepare yourself, love. It could get nasty.