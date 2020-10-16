7 Boo Basket Ideas Inspired By Pixar Movies To Lift Your BFF's Spirits 'Up'

You could watch a Pixar movie over and over again, and never be bored. Your friends feel the same way, and likely know every single word to the Coco and Toy Story soundtracks. For that reason, you should take some notes on their go-to animated film, and turn it into a festive boo basket. These boo basket ideas inspired by Pixar movies will get you started and lift your BFF's spirits Up.

As your friendship stands, whenever you give your BFF a present or they need a little pick-me-up, you turn to Pixar. The characters in the films are sure to make your friend smile every time with their witty quotes and relatable adventures. Even those these movies are animated or typically meant for kids, they always have a bigger message that anyone can relate to. Those messages along with the colorful underwater world of Finding Nemo or the cosmic one of WALL-E will always have a special place in your heart.

Now, this Halloween, it's time to show your BFF that they're the Woody to your Buzz Lightyear, and the Pixar-loving pal you adore. Start with a boo basket idea inspired by the animation studio's work, and run with it until you think it'll truly lift your BFF's spirits Up.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.