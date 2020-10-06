You consider yourself a Hallow-queen, and it's all thanks to the Disney movies you grew up watching. Rewatching the classics like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas every October is a surefire way to get you in the spirit of the season, and you love sharing that enthusiasm with your friends. This year, take inspo from characters like Winnifred Sanderson and Jack Skellington, and send your friends something wicked cute like these boo basket ideas inspired by Disney.

Boo baskets are essentially care packages you can send your loved ones, filled with goodies to match their spooktacular personalities. For example, if you have a friend who watches Hocus Pocus all year long, send them a boo basket filled with a black flame candle and a spell-themed journal. For a friend who's found the Jack to their Sally, put together a romantic boo basket filled with a cheese board and wine to showcase that they're "simply meant to be."

We even put together boo basket ideas for your fashionable friend who loves rocking different costumes, and the friend who's obsessed with Halloween Mickey-shaped treats. Since you know your BFF the best, you'll know which one of these eight Disney-inspired boo basket ideas to go with. It's time to put a little magic together to make sure everyone you love is having a grim-grinning Halloween.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.