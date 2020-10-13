It's always such a thrill when a package arrives at your front door, even if you know what's inside. So, what if you and your partner sent your faves a basket filled with goodies for Halloween? Of course, you may not have any boo basket ideas for couples right now, and that's where we come in.

After scouring the Internet for the best products, we came up with a ton of boo basket ideas — each of which comes with its own theme. Some of these baskets will treat your friend and their partner to an at-home date night. Others will get their beloved pet involved in the holiday festivities.

Be warned: Once you put the basket together, you may want to just keep it for yourselves and enjoy the bags of peanut butter cups and matching sweaters in the comfort of your own home. But, it'll be so much sweeter to see your BFF's reaction when they open up their boo basket.

You can leave a note on top asking them to FaceTime you once it arrives, or request an unboxing video via text. Either way, from the other side of the screen, your heart will be filled with witchin' vibes. Don't waste another second that you could be shopping. Here are some quality boo basket ideas for couples.

