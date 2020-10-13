7 Boo Basket Ideas For Couples & Giving Your Friends A Halloween Thrill
It's always such a thrill when a package arrives at your front door, even if you know what's inside. So, what if you and your partner sent your faves a basket filled with goodies for Halloween? Of course, you may not have any boo basket ideas for couples right now, and that's where we come in.
After scouring the Internet for the best products, we came up with a ton of boo basket ideas — each of which comes with its own theme. Some of these baskets will treat your friend and their partner to an at-home date night. Others will get their beloved pet involved in the holiday festivities.
Be warned: Once you put the basket together, you may want to just keep it for yourselves and enjoy the bags of peanut butter cups and matching sweaters in the comfort of your own home. But, it'll be so much sweeter to see your BFF's reaction when they open up their boo basket.
You can leave a note on top asking them to FaceTime you once it arrives, or request an unboxing video via text. Either way, from the other side of the screen, your heart will be filled with witchin' vibes. Don't waste another second that you could be shopping. Here are some quality boo basket ideas for couples.
1. The Movie Night Basket
First up is the "Movie Night" basket, which your friends can so use on their next chill Saturday night. This basket includes lots of treats like gourmet popcorn ($7, popskernel.com), a spooky mix of Sour Patch Kids and Swedish Fish ($3, target.com), and a variety pack of lemonade ($29, meandthebees.com). It also can include classic movies such as Hocus Pocus ($9, bestbuy.com), and a moon-shaped salt lamp ($29, urbanoutfitters.com) that'll totally set the mood.
2. The Wine And Cheese Basket
Give your friends' happy hour at home an upgrade with a wine and cheese basket. Start by designing two wine bottles with a cute yet spooky label via Windsor Vineyards. Then purchase a box of crackers ($2, thrivemarket.com), a jar of bluberry lemon basil jam ($13, tradestjamco.com), and a cheese knife set ($40, cb2.com). Top off your basket with a pack of fall napkins, or a tablecloth.
3. The Backyard Tea Party Basket
It's not too chilly for a backyard tea party yet, and you can give your friends everything they need to set one up. They'll need a box of sugary and spicy cookies ($18, lovethesecookies.com), as well as a couple of cute teacups ($12, anthropologie.com) and a sugar bowl ($6, crateandbarrel.com). Finish off this basket with a "magic potion" loose leaf tea ($22, davidstea.com).
4. The Chef's Kiss Basket
Your friend and their partner are perfect together. A real chef's kiss, if you will. That's why, on Halloween, you should give them a basket filled with kitchen goodies so they can make the most tasty meals together.
These kitchen goodies can include a cookbook such as Sweet Potato Soul: 100 Easy Vegan Recipes for the Southern Flavors of Smoke, Sugar, Spice, and Soul by Jenné Claiborne ($20, loyaltybookstores.com) and a pack of adorable measuring cups ($24, terrain.com). Your kitchen boo basket can also include a set of coasters ($35, jungalow.com).
5. The Happy Home Basket
Help your friends spruce up their home for the season with a basket of decor items. Some can be Halloween-themed, such as a skull succulent planter ($12, michaels.com). Others can be fall-themed, like a truck figurine with pumpkins inside ($20, tjmaxx.tjx.com). A candle that smells like a pumpkin patch ($34, homesick.com) may be a good idea, too.
6. The Pup Parents Basket
When you have a best furry friend in your life, you typically want nothing more than to include them in everything you do. For your friends, this might mean getting their pup all dressed up for Halloween. Snag a spooky dog hoodie ($10, petco.com) and a fashionable bandana ($26, thefoggydog.com). Take this boo basket to the next level by adding in a dog collar ($22, etsy.com) graced with pumpkins.
7. The Sleepover Basket
Whether your friend and their partner live together, or have a sleepover or two per week, they'll adore this boo basket. It has matching pumpkin pajamas ($20, target.com) and throw pillow ($40, wayfair.com). It could also be packed with an oversized blanket ($17, kohls.com) that's so cozy and ready for snuggling on the couch.