A bride's wedding is the "big day," but there's also a huge party up ahead that the whole tribe is just as excited for. It's the bachelorette party — aka, the bride's last time to enjoy an epic girls' night before she ties the knot. Any excuse to party with your friends is a good one, but you're aiming to make this a night to remember. That means going through every detail and making sure everything is straight perfection. You've got the plans set in place and the date scheduled, but what are you going to put in your bachelorette party goodie bags that will totally spoil the bride tribe?

A bachelorette party goodie bag is just the icing on the cake for this celebration. Some of these seven swag bag favors can be used for the type of party you're about to have, or just sweet keepsakes everyone will love. Either way, all of the girls will be feeling like celebrities at an award show, walking away from this party with a ton of swag. Whether the bride herself makes these, or the maid of honor does, this bachelorette party should be Gatsby-level. Your bride tribe will be feeling like the ultimate squad goals in just about no time.

1 "Make Good Decisions" With These Temporary Tattoos Etsy Bachelorette Party Temporary Tattoos, $1+, Etsy A super fun idea for the bachelorette party is to have the entire bridal party get matching tattoos — but it's totally understandable that not everyone would be onboard for a permanent one. That's why these temporary tattoos serve as the best kind of compromise. They'll last just long enough for the entire party, and continually remind you to make make some good memories on your night out.

2 Sip On These Cute Bride Tribe Tumblers Etsy Bachelorette Tumblers, $17, Etsy These customizable cups are too cute. You and your bride tribe will be popping bottles — if you're 21 and up — all night long, so why not make drinking a bit more fun with personalized tumblers? This will be a present the entire squad will be able to keep forever, and you may even reuse these cups on the big day to stay hydrated.

3 A Hangover Kit Bag To Ensure "Good Vibes" The Day After Etsy Good Vibe Tribe Hangover Kit Bag, $2.50+, Etsy You know the party will be extra lit if you need to include a hangover kit with your bachelorette party goodie bags. But, it doesn't hurt to just be prepared, even if you don't party too hard. Fill these super cute "Good Vibe Tribe" bags with mints, Advil, and some snacks as an afterparty emergency kit.

4 Tie It All Together With Hair Ties Etsy Good Times and Tan Lines Hair Ties, $1.50+, Etsy This is the perfect party favor for a beach getaway bachelorette weekend. You need some ties to pull back your hair as you're relaxing by the beach. They also come in so many different fun designs to choose from, and some solid colors as well. Plus, you're able to customize the card it comes on to add your destination and date as a keepsake.

5 Have The Sweetest Bachelorette Party With Champagne Cookies Etsy Bachelorette Cookies, $36, Etsy Who can say no to cookies? Sweets are always a solid option for any goodie bag. Your fiancé popped the question, so now you get the pop some bottles with "pop fizz clink" champagne bottle sweets.

6 Tell The World Your Tribe Is The Balm Etsy Personalized Lip Balm Party Favors, $12.72, Etsy Lip balm is an essential for anyone's bag, because you never know when your lips will get chapped. These "I do crew" lip balms also come in over 20 different flavors. Go with the classics like cherry or peppermint, or try one of the unique flavors like egg nog, jager bomber, fireball, or cotton candy.